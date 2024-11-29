Solo travel: I have a big and extrovert personality so I would be wary to travel alone because I may offend or shock before I endear. I would absolutely require a neutralising energy to accompany me.
BRETT DE GROOT
A small world after all: 'Disney Magic Box' stars on the joy of globetrotting
Musical stars Tshepo Ncokoane and Brett de Groot share some of their favourite destinations and travel memories
Image: Supplied
TSHEPO NCOKOANE
About me: Hello, I’m Tshepo Ncokoane and I play the role of Magician in Disney’s The Magic Box.
Childhood holidays: I grew up on a farm in Midvaal and we often went to the coast for our holidays. The thing I remember most about my childhood holidays is discovering my love for water and watersports.
First trip abroad: To the US via Egypt for a singing competition. What I remember is discovering how wonderfully we live as South Africans. Our landscape, environment and social etiquette are among the best in the world, not to mention the undeniable South African spirit that encompasses human warmth.
Most difficult or adventurous destination: Cairo, Egypt. Cairo was a culture shock as well as a jarring experience. I went in 2010, which was just as the civil unrest was happening. I endured an attack — some radicals drove a harpoon into the tour bus — but luckily came out of it unharmed.
Image: efesenko84 / 123rf.com
Favourite international city: I love Hong Kong but I think Seoul will relegate it to second place once I've been there.
Perfect day in Hong Kong: Begin in one of the amazing hotels with a delicious breakfast — food is important to me. From there, we’d enjoy the highly efficient public transport system taking us to any of the many markets, malls, shopping districts or factory outlets. Then a new spot for a late lunch, followed by a shower before seeking out a fabulous spot for dinner. End the night with a late night light show viewed from mainland China.
Holiday must dos: Sleep to my heart’s content — and shop.
Most welcoming locals: South Africans, but abroad it would be our social twin, Manila, Philippines.
Image: Spectral / 123rf.com
Solo travel: I have a big and extrovert personality so I would be wary to travel alone because I may offend or shock before I endear. I would absolutely require a neutralising energy to accompany me.
Favourite travel experience: Flying international business class. Humans of the Earth, it is a necessary joy to experience.
Best place for a night out: Tel Aviv or Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong, which both take the nightlife cake. Manila and its drag bars are also a great spectacle.
Perfect holiday: No rain, no snow, no wild winds. Just sun, water, sleep and sales.
Most relaxing destination: The islands of the Philippines.
Bucket list destination: I need to go to Morocco. I feel a deep longing to experience that country. That and South America.
BRETT DE GROOT
Image: Supplied
About me: My name is Brett de Groot. I play the puppeteer role of Mickey Mouse in the international tour and world premiere of Disney’s The Magic Box.
Would you describe yourself as a traveller? Absolutely — I caught the travel bug early in life and it’s still the pastime I focus my savings on.
Childhood holidays: We often went to the coast during school holidays — be it Ballito, Cape Town or Mozambique. Because my family and I all scuba dive, these coastal getaways were a must.
First trip abroad: To London. As someone in musical theatre, it was my dream to go and absorb the culture of the West End. I remember seeing Big Ben for the first time and having to process seeing something so iconic in real life.
Most difficult or adventurous destination: A toss-up between crossing the “Roaring 40s” to visit the gargantuan Prince Edward Islands in pursuit of Wandering Albatross or scaling an active volcano on Reunion Island in pursuit of an iconic selfie.
Image: vencavolrab78 / 123rf.com
Bizarre travel experience: We found ourselves in Italy when Covid-19 broke out. We were unaware of the outbreak and could not fathom where all the tourists were.
Favourite international city: Rome is my absolute favourite city in the world.
Perfect day in Rome: Wake up early and head to the centre of Ancient Rome to visit the Colosseum, Palatine Hill and Roman Forum. Then stroll through the Lateran and Aventine to San Clemente, ending with an aperitivo and a mind-blowing spaghetti and meatballs in Trastevere.
Best travel experience: Visiting Marion Island on a special cruise that skirted the island’s marine-protected area.
Adventurous eater? Absolutely. When I visited Bali we were told by the hotel to go to a local dive that served babi goleng [a traditional roast suckling pig dish] — apparently the best meal on Bali.
Best place for a night out: A Bali Beach Club. The party goes from day to night, with iconic sunsets and a DJ playing Cher’s greatest hits.
Image: pierricklemaret / 123rf.com
Holiday must dos: I always have an itinerary and wake up early — especially in Europe.
Solo travel: Solo travel, especially in your early 20s, is paramount to finding and gaining a greater perspective of your place in the world.
Perfect holiday: Somewhere that has a mix of culture and history.
Bucket list destination: I would love to see Antarctica. However, next on my list is Spain. I am ready to eat paella till I pop.
Catch The Magic Box, a gateway into fan-favourite Disney songs and classic tales, at Teatro at Montecasino until January 5 2025.
