Reflecting on 30 years of democracy, this inaugural issue of Public Sector explores the state of the country’s public service to determine what is working and what needs to change.
Public-private partnerships have played a pivotal role in South Africa’s development. Collaboration between sectors is essential for sustainable progress, from infrastructure projects to the energy transition and the vision for smart cities. Success stories, such as the Gautrain and the N3 Toll Concession, show the impact of effective partnerships. At the same time, ongoing projects such as Lanseria’s smart city initiative not only highlight the potential for innovation in urban planning, but also inspire us about the possibilities for the future.
However, challenges, such as corruption, inadequate public infrastructure investment and the country’s water crisis, continue to threaten progress. Addressing these issues requires accountability and more robust governance.
It’s crucial to commit to long-term, sustainable solutions and strong leadership to overcome these challenges. It’s clear that a united approach, driven by innovation, partnerships and accountability, will shape the next chapter of South Africa’s journey.
Editor, Busani Moyo
FREE TO READ | Impact of partnerships on SA's developments
Image: Supplied
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
