Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Impact of partnerships on SA's developments

29 November 2024 - 00:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The latest issue of Public Sector magazine.
The latest issue of Public Sector magazine.
Image: Supplied

Reflecting on 30 years of democracy, this inaugural issue of Public Sector explores the state of the country’s public service to determine what is working and what needs to change. 

Public-private partnerships have played a pivotal role in South Africa’s development. Collaboration between sectors is essential for sustainable progress, from infrastructure projects to the energy transition and the vision for smart cities. Success stories, such as the Gautrain and the N3 Toll Concession, show the impact of effective partnerships. At the same time, ongoing projects such as Lanseria’s smart city initiative not only highlight the potential for innovation in urban planning, but also inspire us about the possibilities for the future. 

However, challenges, such as corruption, inadequate public infrastructure investment and the country’s water crisis, continue to threaten progress. Addressing these issues requires accountability and more robust governance. 

It’s crucial to commit to long-term, sustainable solutions and strong leadership to overcome these challenges. It’s clear that a united approach, driven by innovation, partnerships and accountability, will shape the next chapter of South Africa’s journey. 

Editor, Busani Moyo 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Netcare proposes health be added to government-business collaboration

Public-private partnerships could offer quicker fix to SA’s healthcare woes than NHI, says CEO.
Business
2 days ago

Cape Town adjusts budgets to tackle rising business extortion in high-risk areas

As the scourge of business extortion intensifies, Cape Town has been forced to adjust its budgets to accommodate contractors operating in high-risk ...
News
3 days ago

Luxury fashion slowdown likely to continue into 2025

Consumers are increasingly seeing value elsewhere, and brands have been slow to react
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Countless hours of craftsmanship’: Mia le Roux to unveil national costume at ... Lifestyle
  2. Nestlé’s bold ambition to empower 10-million young people by 2030 Lifestyle
  3. Fresh out of starters? Here's a feta and watermelon salad to win Xmas dinner Lifestyle
  4. I wouldn’t let my daughter do Miss Universe as long as this organisation is in ... Lifestyle
  5. Thrifting 101: top shopping guide for Joburg fashionistas Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Jimmy Augousti says political inference and sabotage forced his family to sell ...
Dep. Pres. Paul Mashatile keynote address at 2nd annual Cape Town Conversation ...