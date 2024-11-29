As one of South Africa's most decorated designers, Gert-Johan Coetzee is set to break boundaries as the first local star to collaborate with Disney on a collection.
The limited edition collection will be unveiled in December with unique ranges inspired by and celebrating beloved Disney characters including Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and key figures from The Lion King alongside the Disney Princesses.
Coetzee joins the late Karl Lagerfeld, whose magical collaboration with Disney was launched in 2023, and Project Runway winner and mentor Christian Siriano in 2016. Another South African to raise the flag for Mzansi was Suzaan Heyns, who created a Minnie Mouse line and a continent-wide fashion project with SA Fashion Week inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron.
For Coetzee, Disney has always held a special place in his heart. His new collection is a heartfelt homage to the magical worlds they've built, designed to make every girl and woman feel like a Disney Princess "ready to conquer the world with grace, courage and style".
The collection has several pieces featuring Donald Duck, who is celebrating 90 years. It features playful and chic designs that capture Donald's spirited personality. The Lion King range is a tribute to the timeless tale of courage and resilience inspired by the savannah's vibrant hues and majestic characters. The line blends elegance with a touch of the wild, empowering wearers to channel their inner lioness.
IN PICS | See how Gert-Johan Coetzee is taking over Disney
From Donald Duck to Snow White, classics come alive through designer’s eyes
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Upcoming collections will see the Disney Princess range that will reimagine classic princess attire with a contemporary twist, from Cinderella’s girly aesthetic to Ariel’s adventurous spirit.
All three collections will be available for pre-order from December. In celebration of diversity and inclusion, a Pride range will focus on bold, colourful and fashion-forward pieces that zone in on individuality.
Image: Supplied
“Disney has always held a special place in my heart. Its stories and characters continue to be a source of endless inspiration and joy,” said Coetzee.
“Through the collection, I want to bring a piece of that magic into people's lives. Each design is crafted with the intention of making every woman feel like she can live her own fairy tale, filled with confidence, beauty and strength.”
