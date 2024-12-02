However, while the costume was meant to be a moment of pride, the reception from some members of the public has been far from positive.
“I think Mia is absolutely stunning, but I agree this look was ‘not’ going to serve on the Miss Universe stage. We've seen better,” Jolin Muller said on Instagram.
Another follower on Instagram, Jolanda Becker, wrote: “Guys, did you look at the other countries' national costumes? This is not at all on standard. This would have hurt SA if she had stepped out on the international stage. Where is Anel Botha Couture?”
Criticism has also come from the "All Things Miss SA" organisation, a group that has followed and supported the Miss SA competition closely.
“At this point it feels like the organisation has completely lost touch with its audience. This clearly isn’t Mia’s full national costume as it was marketed for more than a week. Instead it’s a variation meant to create a moment for AFI. We’ve seen snippets of Mia’s actual costume and so many details and pieces are missing,” they said.
“This was supposed to be an opportunity for Mia to showcase the costume in its entirety, allowing fans and the community to experience something we sadly missed out on.”
Miss SA’s national costume showcased at Cape Town Fashion Week criticised
AFI and Miss SA catch the ire of pageant fans after she hit the catwalk
Image: Miss South Africa/Instagram
Miss SA Mia le Roux made an appearance at Cape Town Fashion Week (CTFW) this past weekend, unveiling her highly anticipated national costume.
Designed to represent her cultural heritage and personal journey, the gown featured intricate Ndebele-inspired patterns and striking wings crafted from feathers sourced from her hometown, Oudtshoorn.
While the costume was designed in collaboration with Hollywood Costumes, Africa Fashion International (AFI) and the Esther Mahlangu Foundation, it has not been without its share of controversy.
The event, which took place at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse, showcased Le Roux's national costume originally intended for the Miss Universe competition.
The gown, which celebrated South Africa’s vibrant diversity, was paired with delicate white cloud wings that carried deep personal meaning for Le Roux.
In an Instagram post, the Miss SA organisation explained the wings symbolised her journey, inspired by her first spoken words after receiving a cochlear implant: “Look there, white clouds.”
‘Countless hours of craftsmanship’: Mia le Roux to unveil national costume at Cape Town Fashion Week
However, while the costume was meant to be a moment of pride, the reception from some members of the public has been far from positive.
“I think Mia is absolutely stunning, but I agree this look was ‘not’ going to serve on the Miss Universe stage. We've seen better,” Jolin Muller said on Instagram.
Another follower on Instagram, Jolanda Becker, wrote: “Guys, did you look at the other countries' national costumes? This is not at all on standard. This would have hurt SA if she had stepped out on the international stage. Where is Anel Botha Couture?”
Criticism has also come from the "All Things Miss SA" organisation, a group that has followed and supported the Miss SA competition closely.
“At this point it feels like the organisation has completely lost touch with its audience. This clearly isn’t Mia’s full national costume as it was marketed for more than a week. Instead it’s a variation meant to create a moment for AFI. We’ve seen snippets of Mia’s actual costume and so many details and pieces are missing,” they said.
“This was supposed to be an opportunity for Mia to showcase the costume in its entirety, allowing fans and the community to experience something we sadly missed out on.”
I wouldn’t let my daughter do Miss Universe as long as this organisation is in charge, says Miss Fiji
Despite the criticism, Hollywood Costumes, a key player in the creation of the costume, took to Instagram to clarify the design process.
“We would like to clarify the dress worn by Miss SA Mia le Roux at AFI Fashion Week during the reveal of her national costume was not the dress designed and manufactured by Hollywood Costumes and Heidi Couture. Hollywood Costumes and Heidi Couture were responsible for crafting the amazing head and shoulder piece,” said Hollywood Costumes.
Last month Le Roux had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to a severe bout of vertigo. The showcase at CTFW offered her a chance to display the powerful symbolism embedded in the design.
Le Roux said the combination of Ndebele artistry and the meaningful wings spoke to her personal growth and her connection to her South African roots.
“My national costume is a tribute to the diversity that defines my heritage. In my spirit, in my environment and in the abundance of creativity that is being created and shared by South African artists, I resonate with the bold, colourful and vibrant expressions that reflect our complexity,” she said.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
WATCH | 'My body was saying no, I fell repeatedly': Mia opens up about Miss Universe withdrawal
Mia and Chidimma in sizzling red-hot outfits as they head to Mexico for Miss Universe contest
Mia le Roux ready to take on Mexico in a fashion storm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos