Lifestyle

Top 10 video games that are keeping everyone indoors

Whether you love 'Mario Party' or 'Animal Crossing', see how your favourites placed

02 December 2024 - 05:22 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gaming is a fun way to relax after a stressful day. Stock photo.
Gaming is a fun way to relax after a stressful day. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Whether you last touched a TV game console in your youth or frequently jump online to duke it out with friends, gaming is a fun way to relax after a stressful day.

To find out which games made for the perfect cosy night in, Northerner ran a test to see which games would top the list. To run the numbers, they worked from a seed list of the most popular video games compiled through a variety of reputable sources including Metacritic, IGN and SteamDB.

Once all data was collated, a percentrank formula was used to calculate a final score out of 10 for each video game and games were then ranked in descending order, based on their overall score to reveal the best ones for reducing stress earning a “cosy score”.

Topping the list as the best video game to help reduce stress is Stardew Valley, with a cosy score of 9.4/10. A country life RPG game, Stardew Valley, holds the highest SteamDB rating (98%) out of all analysed games, as well as the highest IGN rating (9/10). It’s also the video game with the second highest Metascore (89/100), after Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons secures second spot, achieving a cosy score of 9.2/10. The game not only has the highest Metascore (90/100) out of all the others in the study, but also the third highest IGN rating (8.5/10), preceded only by Disney Dreamlight Valley and Stardew Valley. Released in 2020, it is the fifth game in the Animal Crossing series. 

In third place, with a cosy score of 8.8/10, is the adventure video game A Short Hike. It landed the second highest SteamDB rating (97%) out of all games analysed, after Stardew Valley. With an equally impressive Metascore (88/100) and IGN rating (8.2/10), A Short Hike is a great choice for a relaxing night at home.

See the full list here:

List of top rated games.
List of top rated games.
Image: Supplied

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Play with your food: gaming can show youth how to level up their health

SPONSORED | University of Pretoria study reveals how video games that incorporate food literacy can empower Gen Alpha to make better food choices
Lifestyle
1 month ago

From Facebook to Reddit, see which app was voted SA’s worst

Has TikTok truly taken over SA? Has Facebook still got a following?
Lifestyle
4 months ago

From women in sports to AI, here are 5 ways Mzansi tops sports gambling

Innovation in the sports gambling scene sees South Africans dominating.
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nestlé’s bold ambition to empower 10-million young people by 2030 Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Lerato Kganyago reveals massive diamond ring from husband Lifestyle
  3. Not getting enough sleep? Here are 8 ways to help you catch some Z’s Lifestyle
  4. Forget about diamonds, gemstones are taking over engagement ring trends Lifestyle
  5. Smoothie diet? Think again. Here are 7 drinks costing you a summer body Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Will Trump cut funds for SA’s HIV programmes?
2024 National Day of Prayer for all South Africans