With gold and platinum plaques cementing his growth in the industry, Caiiro is fast becoming one of South Africa's biggest musical commodities.
His song Fela and album Agora have quickly put him on the map as he premieres his latest music video for Ndisize featuring soul sensation Ami Faku. The latter has held the number one spot on the Metro FM charts for four consecutive weeks.
Outside of tours that see him perform in Miami, London, Paris and Dubai, Caiiro (real name Patrick Dumisani Mahlangu), the spiritual yet modern sounds of his music are playing a pivotal role in defining the power of South African music. We catch up with the chart-topper on his growing success.
Q&A | 'The world is looking at SA': Caiiro on making waves in music
We catch up with one of Afro-house’s biggest exports and find out how to get the party started this festive season
Image: Supplied
With gold and platinum plaques cementing his growth in the industry, Caiiro is fast becoming one of South Africa's biggest musical commodities.
His song Fela and album Agora have quickly put him on the map as he premieres his latest music video for Ndisize featuring soul sensation Ami Faku. The latter has held the number one spot on the Metro FM charts for four consecutive weeks.
Outside of tours that see him perform in Miami, London, Paris and Dubai, Caiiro (real name Patrick Dumisani Mahlangu), the spiritual yet modern sounds of his music are playing a pivotal role in defining the power of South African music. We catch up with the chart-topper on his growing success.
How has your journey been as a musician since pursuing this dream?
I started music as a hobby. I was studying a BSc in applied maths at the University of Pretoria, and you know how parents can be — they want to see a degree. The hobby grew and became something very special for me. Eventually I had to start focusing on the music.
It was a very tough journey. I was in Mpumalanga when it kicked off and there aren't enough platforms that side to get your name out there as an artist. Social media helped me get my name out.
How would you describe your sound?
I think I focus on two types of sounds. There's the spiritual element that comes through the long style of Afro-house songs that will take you on a journey. Second, there's an uptempo vibe that gets people dancing.
What would an Ami Faku cocktail taste like? Try this recipe to find out
How do your craft the music?
I am influenced by my peers who are in the game. When they head to the studio to make a track, I get inspired to make a great one too. It's not really copying because I am inspired to focus on doing better. It comes from my musical influences, which are old-school R&B and hip-hop.
With social media as a solution to success in the music industry, what makes achieving gold or platinum status important?
It helps you reflect on the people who have supported you. I got to reflect on those who have been with me since day 1 and I relive those moments through that. We don't always get these milestones in Afro-house.
Much like many new and old South African artists, you've tapped into an international audience. What do you think makes them love our local music?
I think South Africa has the best producers in terms of house music and amapiano. We are so creative that we have been pushing out our own genres. It's no surprise the world is looking at South Africa and we need to take advantage of that. Musicians such Black Coffee have shown us how to take it to the next level.
Some musicians have copied our sound and reappropriated it under a different name. How do local stars aim to protect the unique music we put out?
It's going to happen. It's nothing new. If someone is going to steal your sound or try to rename what we've created, it means you need to have a legal team to sort it out. There's nothing wrong with doing a remix or approaching an artist or label so you can be a part of that music.
We're headed into the festive season. What makes the perfect summer jam?
At the moment we need music we can connect with. Even if it's through dance challenges on TikTok, it's a great way to make them understand the elements of the music.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
'No place like home': Thandiswa Mazwai to celebrate eventful year with State Theatre concert
‘Tis the season to discover music: the old-fashioned way
Tyla’s triple win: Best Afrobeats, R&B, African Act at MTV EMAs
The queer impact
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos