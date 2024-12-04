Lifestyle

South Korea’s new Starbucks serves its lattes with views of the North

Mayor says coffee chain could change border area’s ‘dark and depressing’ image

04 December 2024 - 08:00 By Sebin Choi and Hyunsu Yim
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Patrons pose with their Starbucks cups with North Korea in the background at the top of the Aegibong Peak Observatory in Gimpo, South Korea.
Patrons pose with their Starbucks cups with North Korea in the background at the top of the Aegibong Peak Observatory in Gimpo, South Korea.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

The world's last Cold War frontier has a Starbucks cafe in South Korea where customers can get a glimpse through the heavily militarised border into the North, all while sipping a latte.

Hundreds showed up on Friday for the opening of the US coffee chain's new store in an observatory near the city of Gimpo, around 50km northwest of Seoul and close to the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.

The DMZ has become an unlikely draw for foreign and local tourists, despite a spike in tensions on the Korean peninsula in recent years.

Visitors must pass through a military checkpoint on the way to the Starbucks outlet, though it is in a lesser known and less militarised area than more popular tourist spots along the border, such as the Panmunjom truce village.

I wish I could share this tasty coffee with the people in North Korea
Baek Hea-soon, a 48-year-old South Korean

A river designated as "neutral waters" runs between the observatory and the border town of Kaepung in the North, only 1.4km away. On a clear day, North Korean villagers can be seen from the observatory through its telescopes.

The two Koreas are technically at war after a three-year conflict ended in a 1953 armistice. A peace treaty has never been signed.

In recent months, tensions have also grown over balloons of trash floated from North Korea, which Pyongyang said are a response to balloons carrying anti-regime leaflets sent by activists in the South.

North Korea blew up inter-Korean roads and rail lines on its side of the border last month, while Seoul warned Pyongyang that any use of its nuclear weapons would spell the end of the North Korean regime.

Baek Hea-soon, a 48-year-old Gimpo resident, arrived early on opening day to try the new Starbucks outlet.

"I wish I could share this tasty coffee with the people in North Korea," she said.

Customers queue in front of the new Starbucks at the top of the Aegibong Peak Observatory in Gimpo, South Korea.
Customers queue in front of the new Starbucks at the top of the Aegibong Peak Observatory in Gimpo, South Korea.
Image: REUTERS / Kim Soo-hyeon

North Korea has over recent decades suffered serious food shortages, including a famine in the 1990s, often exacerbated by natural disasters such as floods that damage harvests.

Starbucks, with its global recognition, could change the border area's "dark and depressing" image, said Gimpo mayor Kim Byung-soo.

"This place could become an important tourist destination for security [and] peace that can be seen as young, bright and warm, as well as garnering global attention," Kim told reporters.

Starbucks is ubiquitous across South Korea, with 1,980 stores as of the third quarter of 2024, according to SCK Company, which operates Starbucks in the country through a licensing deal.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Heart and Seoul: Exploring South Korea

South Korea may be best known these days for its tech companies and K-Culture exports, but a trip to the capital uncovers thousands of years of ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

I'm a sucker for Korean food

Teaching English in South Korea gave Che Upton a passion for the cuisine. Back back in South Africa she started a business making the Asian foods
Lifestyle
6 months ago

In celebration of coffee, we chat to SA’s 2024 barista champion

SA’s 2024 barista champion lets us in on how he abandoned studying law to make a career out of coffee
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Miss SA’s national costume showcased at Cape Town Fashion Week criticised Lifestyle
  2. A new-look Ngala, just in time for summer Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | 'My body was saying no, I fell repeatedly': Mia opens up about Miss ... Lifestyle
  4. I wouldn’t let my daughter do Miss Universe as long as this organisation is in ... Lifestyle
  5. ‘Countless hours of craftsmanship’: Mia le Roux to unveil national costume at ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

South Korea plunges into crisis after president declares martial law | REUTERS
South Korea's Yoon backs down after declaring martial law | REUTERS