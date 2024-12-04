A river designated as "neutral waters" runs between the observatory and the border town of Kaepung in the North, only 1.4km away. On a clear day, North Korean villagers can be seen from the observatory through its telescopes.
The two Koreas are technically at war after a three-year conflict ended in a 1953 armistice. A peace treaty has never been signed.
In recent months, tensions have also grown over balloons of trash floated from North Korea, which Pyongyang said are a response to balloons carrying anti-regime leaflets sent by activists in the South.
North Korea blew up inter-Korean roads and rail lines on its side of the border last month, while Seoul warned Pyongyang that any use of its nuclear weapons would spell the end of the North Korean regime.
Baek Hea-soon, a 48-year-old Gimpo resident, arrived early on opening day to try the new Starbucks outlet.
"I wish I could share this tasty coffee with the people in North Korea," she said.
South Korea’s new Starbucks serves its lattes with views of the North
Mayor says coffee chain could change border area’s ‘dark and depressing’ image
Image: REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
The world's last Cold War frontier has a Starbucks cafe in South Korea where customers can get a glimpse through the heavily militarised border into the North, all while sipping a latte.
Hundreds showed up on Friday for the opening of the US coffee chain's new store in an observatory near the city of Gimpo, around 50km northwest of Seoul and close to the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.
The DMZ has become an unlikely draw for foreign and local tourists, despite a spike in tensions on the Korean peninsula in recent years.
Visitors must pass through a military checkpoint on the way to the Starbucks outlet, though it is in a lesser known and less militarised area than more popular tourist spots along the border, such as the Panmunjom truce village.
A river designated as "neutral waters" runs between the observatory and the border town of Kaepung in the North, only 1.4km away. On a clear day, North Korean villagers can be seen from the observatory through its telescopes.
The two Koreas are technically at war after a three-year conflict ended in a 1953 armistice. A peace treaty has never been signed.
In recent months, tensions have also grown over balloons of trash floated from North Korea, which Pyongyang said are a response to balloons carrying anti-regime leaflets sent by activists in the South.
North Korea blew up inter-Korean roads and rail lines on its side of the border last month, while Seoul warned Pyongyang that any use of its nuclear weapons would spell the end of the North Korean regime.
Baek Hea-soon, a 48-year-old Gimpo resident, arrived early on opening day to try the new Starbucks outlet.
"I wish I could share this tasty coffee with the people in North Korea," she said.
Image: REUTERS / Kim Soo-hyeon
North Korea has over recent decades suffered serious food shortages, including a famine in the 1990s, often exacerbated by natural disasters such as floods that damage harvests.
Starbucks, with its global recognition, could change the border area's "dark and depressing" image, said Gimpo mayor Kim Byung-soo.
"This place could become an important tourist destination for security [and] peace that can be seen as young, bright and warm, as well as garnering global attention," Kim told reporters.
Starbucks is ubiquitous across South Korea, with 1,980 stores as of the third quarter of 2024, according to SCK Company, which operates Starbucks in the country through a licensing deal.
Reuters
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Heart and Seoul: Exploring South Korea
I'm a sucker for Korean food
In celebration of coffee, we chat to SA’s 2024 barista champion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos