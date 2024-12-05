3. Create a safe and quiet space
Six ways to keep your fur babies safe and happy during the festive season
Here’s what you can do to ensure your beloved paw pal has a good time too
Image: 123RF/damedeeso
December brings with it a time to relax and celebrate with friends and family. It can also be overwhelming, with back-to-back parties everyone will try to catch — and it can all affect pets.
From being left behind if you go away on holiday to unfamiliar routines and busy households, the season can be stressful for them. If you have a furry friend, here are six tips to keep them happy and comfortable during the festive season.
1. Keep festive treats out of reach
As tempting as it might be to spoil your pets with treats, many “human” foods are bad news for them and can even be dangerous. This includes chocolates, nuts, raisins and anything with xylitol (an artificial sweetener). If you want to treat your pets, give them treats like gravy, baked potatoes and biltong.
2. Plan ahead
Putting your pets in a kennel if you go away can be stressful for them, so many pet owners opt for a house sitter so the dogs or cats can stay in their home environment. If you are getting a pet sitter, introduce them to your pets well before you leave so they can get used to their presence and form a basic bond. Leave detailed instructions about your pet’s feeding, routines and preferences such as favourite toys and sleeping spots.
If you are sending a dog to the kennels or a cat to a cattery, pack comfort items such as a blanket or favourite toy that smells like home. Make sure to update your pet’s ID tag in case they go missing.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
3. Create a safe and quiet space
With all the noise and excitement a holiday season brings, this can leave some pets overwhelmed. Pet owners hosting large gatherings can quell this with a quiet space where they can retreat. A familiar corner in your bedroom with their bed, favourite toys and a treat or two. Tell guests not to disturb your pets in this area so they can have a peaceful space.
4. Maintain a routine
With new faces in and out of your home, the usual routines can go out of the window during this time. Pets, specially dogs, thrive on routine, which means sudden changes can make them anxious. Try to keep feeding, walking and play time as regular as possible to help your pet feel calm and secure. Spending quality time with them also helps reduce stress.
5. Prepare your travel journey
For those who will be travelling with their pets, prepare essentials such as food, water, a leash, waste bags and a familiar blanket or toy for comfort. If they’re on medication, take extra doses just in case. If they’re very anxious or you’re transporting cats, a pet carrier can help to keep them safe during your journey.
6. Make time for exercise and mental stimulation
Over this busy time of year, it’s easy to forget pets need regular exercise and stimulation to stay happy and healthy. A bored pet may get into trouble trying to entertain themselves, so make time every day to play with them and take them for walks. If you can’t get out of the house, play ball games with them in the garden. Catnip, toys or a cardboard box can do wonders to lift the mood of a feline.
