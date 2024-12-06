Lifestyle

Dig into a thyme-infused beef fillet with red wine jus

Try this scrumptious recipe for your next Christmas dinner

06 December 2024 - 10:10 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Thyme-infused beef fillet.
Image: Supplied

Shanice Robson’s journey into the culinary world began at just 10 years old when daily chores included learning to cook Phutu (meilie-pap), a staple dish in her home.

Inspired by her mother, grandmother, aunties and older cousins, Robson's passion for cooking was ignited early, and by Grade 12, she knew she wanted to pursue a career in hospitality, earning the hospitality award for her achievements.

Today the dynamic 32-year-old culinary talent from Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal serves as the Executive Sous Chef at the Cascades Hotel in Sun City Resort. Here's her take on a beef fillet that is sure to be a hit on your upcoming Christmas table.

Thyme-infused beef fillet, valvet pomme, seasonal vegetables with red wine jus

Ingredients

  • 280g Beef fillet
  • 5g Salt pepper
  • 3g Fresh thyme
  • 150g Potato
  • 60ml Oil
  • 100g Potato
  • 20g Butter
  • 60ml Cream
  • 20g Baby carrots
  • 20g Broccoli
  • 30g Baby onions
  • 30ml Red wine
  • 5g Garlic cloves
  • 10ml Beef stock
  • 15ml Chicken stock
  • 2g Rosemary
  • 30ml Oil 

Method

  1. In a pan, add butter, fresh thyme and garlic cloves and let it heat before adding your beef fillet. Salt and pepper to your desire, cook until medium and let the fillet rest.
  2. Then we move on to our valvet pomme — add in your peeled potatoes, cream butter salt, black pepper, spring of fresh thyme, bring to a boil until soft, then remove from the stove, add to the blender and blend while hot until you get a smooth consistency.
  3. Steam baby carrots, broccoli and baby corn and remove them from the pot of boiling water to sauté in a pan with some oil, salt and pepper. Char the baby onion, and by then your vegetables will be ready.
  4. In a small saucepan, add oil, garlic cloves, fresh rosemary, chopped carrots, onions and celery; let it cook before adding the beef stock and red wine and let it reduce.
  5. Plate and serve.

