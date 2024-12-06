Shanice Robson’s journey into the culinary world began at just 10 years old when daily chores included learning to cook Phutu (meilie-pap), a staple dish in her home.
Inspired by her mother, grandmother, aunties and older cousins, Robson's passion for cooking was ignited early, and by Grade 12, she knew she wanted to pursue a career in hospitality, earning the hospitality award for her achievements.
Today the dynamic 32-year-old culinary talent from Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal serves as the Executive Sous Chef at the Cascades Hotel in Sun City Resort. Here's her take on a beef fillet that is sure to be a hit on your upcoming Christmas table.
FESTIVE RECIPES
Dig into a thyme-infused beef fillet with red wine jus
Try this scrumptious recipe for your next Christmas dinner
Image: Supplied
Thyme-infused beef fillet, valvet pomme, seasonal vegetables with red wine jus
Ingredients
Method
