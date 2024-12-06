Moisturise like a boss
Gents, it’s time to step up the beauty game: tips to own summer skincare
Four essential tips you need to catch up on men's grooming essentials
Image: 123RF/Belchonock
With thousands of products in the market, skincare can be a daunting exercise if you don't have an existing regimen that works for you. With the summer season rolling in, there are a lot of products one needs to ensure harsh weather conditions don't create adverse effects that reverse efforts made months before.
Looking after your skin is easier than you might think, and it all starts with a few simple steps. Here are four essential tips you need to catch up on men's grooming essentials:
Clean and hydrated
A clean face is a fresh face, so start your day with a good wash. Think of cleansing as hitting the reset button, washing away dirt, oil and all that your skin collects. Go for a face wash that not only clears away grime but also gives your skin a hydrating boost.
Skincare routine for everyone taking part in Movember
Moisturise like a boss
After cleansing, your skin might feel a bit tight. That’s a cue for some hydration. Moisturising is like giving your skin a drink of water, keeping it soft and comfortable. Without it, your skin can start to feel dry or even irritated, especially if you’re spending time outdoors or in air-conditioned spaces that pull moisture out of your skin.
By applying a lightweight moisturiser that’s quick to absorb and won’t leave you looking shiny, you’re protecting your skin against dryness and keeping it healthy.
Sun protection is key
No matter the weather, UV rays are always at work and can cause long-term damage that leads to premature ageing, dark spots and dryness. That’s why daily protection is essential for keeping your skin healthy and protected. A layer of sunscreen each morning shields your skin from harmful rays, helping to preserve its youthful look over time.
Choose a non-greasy formula that’s comfortable to wear and won’t leave you looking shiny. It’s a small daily step that pays off big in the long run. Trust us, your future self will thank you for making sun protection a part of your routine.
Weekly masking
A weekly face mask might sound fancy but it’s a great way to give your skin an extra boost. Masks help draw out impurities, keeping your skin balanced and calm, whether you’re tackling a breakout or want to feel fresh.
