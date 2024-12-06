“I have learnt to love my fellow contestants and support them instead of seeing them as my competition. In the six days that I spent in Lima, Peru, I gained sisters from other countries. The sisterhood is amazing,” she said.
‘It still feels like a dream, so surreal’: Miss Teen World Mogau Ramaila
Image: Supplied
At just 16, Mogau Ramaila has claimed the prestigious title of Miss Teen World, a milestone that has left her in awe of her journey.
“Being a Miss Teen World, to this day it still feels like a dream, so surreal,” said Ramaila.
Ramaila's road to the international stage began long before she set foot on the global pageant platform — a dream nurtured since 2016.
“I feel blessed to have been awarded the Miss Teen World title because ever since I started pageantry in 2016, it has always been my dream to represent my country at an international pageant,” she said.
The announcement of her victory came as a surprise and emotions were overwhelming. “The moment my country's name was called, I was shocked and extremely excited at the same time,” she recalled.
Ramaila said her journey to winning the crown started three years ago when she first encountered The World South Africa Pageants organisation, which owns several national pageant titles, including Miss Teen World South Africa.
“I had been following them for the past three years and realised that national winners get the opportunity to compete internationally.”
The pageant took place on July 20 at the State Theatre in Pretoria and Ramaila emerged victorious, securing the biggest title in the World South Africa Pageants organisation.
Ramaila said the road to the crown had its challenges which led to her juggling pageant preparation with her schoolwork, particularly as she was sitting for her final exams during the competition.
“I had to do a few photo shoots for my content, and there were so many outfits that we had to buy, which are not cheap. Also, my coach, Ms Valerie Begbie, is a perfectionist, so we had to practise daily in the evening while I was writing my final exams as well. That was a bit of a challenge to me because of the pressure, but it was all worth it.”
Despite the intense preparation, Ramaila's experience at the pageant taught her valuable lessons in self-love and solidarity.
