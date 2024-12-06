Cultivating creativity: a guide to developing your creative intelligence

“Creativity has always fascinated me, especially in those who express it effortlessly through art, writing, dance, cooking or design. For years, I thought creativity was reserved for these talented individuals, believing I wasn’t creative because I didn’t produce traditionally beautiful things,” says Lien Potgieter, acting head of marketing at Medihelp Medical Scheme.

“However, a deeper exploration revealed a liberating truth: creativity isn’t limited to artistry. We are each inherently creative, shaping our lives through our actions, thoughts, and feelings. And creativity is a skill that can be cultivated with the right environment and mindset.”

After researching many aspects of creativity, creative intelligence and the creative process, Potgieter has identified seven building blocks for becoming more creative — a critical skill for leaders in today’s evolving workplace:

1. Physical environment

Research shows your physical surroundings play a significant role in your creativity. Light, noise levels, temperature and even scents can impact how easily ideas flow. Dim lighting, for instance, is often better for creativity because it reduces feelings of pressure and allows ideas to emerge more freely.

2. Emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence (EQ) is key to creativity. Recognising, understanding and managing emotions in yourself and others enables a positive, open mindset essential for innovative thinking. Contrary to the myth of the “tortured artist”, negative emotions often stifle creativity.

Understanding your values, passions and personality traits helps develop self-awareness, the first step in building EQ. Knowing yourself helps maintain emotional stability, allowing you to stay receptive to new ideas and avoid creative blocks.

3. Mental creativity

While emotions are crucial, creativity also involves logical and analytical thinking, originating in the brain’s left hemisphere. Mental creativity relies on critical thinking — engaging in reflective, independent analysis to form fresh ideas. However, fixed belief systems and negative thinking often limit this capacity.

4. Curiosity

Curiosity is the heartbeat of creativity. Famed theoretical physicist, the late Albert Einstein, famously credited his creativity not to talent but to “being passionately curious”.

Curiosity drives us to ask questions, explore the unknown and observe the world through fresh eyes, which enhances our ability to make novel connections. Moreover, curiosity is highly valued in the workplace, as it signifies adaptability, empathy, and a love for learning — key traits for modern professionals.

5. Your unique creative expression

Everyone has a distinct creative style, an individual way of bringing ideas to life. Whether you’re a strategic thinker, a visual artist, or a dynamic communicator, identifying and cultivating your unique expression enhances creativity.

6. Intuition

Intuition is often an underestimated part of creativity. It’s that gut feeling or flash of inspiration that strikes when we least expect it. Many view intuition as unreliable or unscientific, but it’s an essential component of creative thinking, guiding us to innovative ideas that we can later analyse logically.

7. Dreaming and visualisation

The final building block involves imagination and dreaming.

Daydreaming often leads to creative breakthroughs by allowing the mind to wander freely, unbound by logic or structure. People who engage in regular daydreaming are shown to have higher levels of creativity and intelligence.

Additionally, focusing on your nightly dreams can offer unexpected insights, as the subconscious mind is actively processing thoughts and emotions.

“By understanding and nurturing each of these building blocks you can unlock your creative potential and transform your personal and professional life,” says Potgieter.

