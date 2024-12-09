Lovers day: Christmas Eve
Though Christmas Eve is not an official holiday, many Japanese celebrate it like Valentine’s Day. Many couples celebrate by exchanging gifts, going out for a fancy dinner and marvelling at the Christmas lights. Popular destinations include Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills and Shibuya, which are known for elaborate Christmas illuminations and romantic, festive atmospheres. Hotels, restaurants, and dating spots are usually fully booked, marking Christmas Eve as one of the biggest date nights of the year.
KFC for Christmas? A look at weird and wonderful Xmas dinner traditions
From hookups to puddings stuck on the ceiling, see how others celebrate the special holiday
Image: 123rf.com/Robson
Whether it's a plate with seven colours or a mandatory family braai, we all have traditions new and old that we hold dear every Christmas.
However, some dinner tables have a unique spin on the old and new. Here are five dinner table traditions from Japan and around the world that might be fun to try this year:
KFC Christmas dinner
One of the quirkiest and most beloved Japanese Christmas traditions is eating KFC on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. According to CNN, KFC Japan pulled in 6.9-billion yen (R817.8m) from December 20 to 25 in 2018, with lines out of the doors starting on December 23. The tradition started in the 1970s after a successful marketing campaign called “Kentucky for Christmas” (or Kurisumasu ni wa Kentakkii). The idea caught on so well that many families pre-order their KFC Christmas feast months in advance to avoid standing in line for hours.
Sausage fest
While American favourites such as turkey have caught on in other countries, not all who celebrated the imported tradition follow the exact rules. In the UK, turkeys are not stuffed with the usual bread or matzah but sausage instead.
Less pudding, more porridge
Whether it's before ripping through the Christmas wrapping or singing carols, Swedish families have been known to warm up with a hot bowl of porridge. Known as Risgrynsgröt, it is made from rice and milk. The porridge is served with cinnamon and milk or butter. A secret ingredient includes one single almond that is meant to be won by one of the family members, although this has become more lax over the years.
Dessert on the roof
Outside of the colourful celebrations of the day, Ukrainians look to a mixed wheat berry pudding with a fun twist. The dish features honey, ground poppy seeds and sometimes nuts. A spoonful is flung at the ceiling and if it sticks, it can symbolise good fortune.
• Information made available by JRPass.
