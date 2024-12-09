Get in their good books: enjoy the Exclusive Books Festive Collection

December marks the start of the holidays and the perfect time to pick up a good book. At Exclusive Books, the staff love matching the right books with the right people. That’s why it enlists the expertise of all its store managers to put together its annual Festive Collection.

The result? A selection of recommended reads curated to appeal to every kind of book lover, all specially chosen with “giftability” in mind. No matter your age, reading tastes or budget, whether you’re buying a book for yourself, or as a gift for someone else, you’re sure to find something that ticks all the boxes in this bumper catalogue.

Boasting over 130 titles, this year’s collection includes everything from current affairs and cookery to history and humour. Alongside a hearty selection of the newest in holiday reading, you’ll also find Exclusive Books’ best-sellers of 2024. Take your pick of chart toppers from a mix of fiction, non-fiction, as well as the best of BookTok.

Looking for something for the little ones? The Exclusive Books Festive Collection includes reads from much-loved children’s authors, such as Jeff Kinney of Diary of a Wimpy Kid fame, as well as 2025 annuals from David Walliams, Barbie, Pokémon and more. Other highlights include gift books with enduring appeal by Trevor Noah and James Norbury, which teach children valuable lessons through short stories accompanied by beautiful illustrations.

Shopping for a book lover who is running out of shelf space? From travel accessories to games, the catalogue includes an array of presents and stocking stuffers for him and her. Know someone who is bewitched by the halls of Hogwarts? Exclusive Books has got you covered with its fantastic Harry Potter gifting collection.

Beyond being packed with recommended reads and gift suggestions, the Exclusive Books Festive Collection features exclusive, candid interviews with both seasoned and new authors, delicious recipes, tantalising book extracts, and a perfectly puzzling wordsearch.

