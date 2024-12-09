Lifestyle

Rapper Jay-Z accused in lawsuit of raping 13-year-old girl

09 December 2024 - 07:22 By Brad Brooks
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jay-Z denied the allegations on social media and blasted the lawsuit, calling it part of a "blackmail attempt" by the plaintiff's lawyer. Lawyers for Jay-Z did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jay-Z denied the allegations on social media and blasted the lawsuit, calling it part of a "blackmail attempt" by the plaintiff's lawyer. Lawyers for Jay-Z did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/ File photo

An amended lawsuit filed in federal court on Sunday alleges that rap mogul Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old girl along with Sean “Diddy” Combs during a party in 2000.

Jay-Z denied the allegations on social media and blasted the lawsuit, calling it part of a “blackmail attempt” by the plaintiff's lawyer. Lawyers for Jay-Z did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit was originally filed in October in the Southern District of New York and at that time did not name Jay-Z as a defendant, though the amended lawsuit says that Jay-Z was identified as “Celebrity A” on the original complaint.

Combs has denied all allegations against him, including this one, in October. He is currently in jail on federal sex trafficking charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The lawsuit alleges that the unnamed girl was drugged and raped by both Jay-Z and Combs at a party hosted by Combs following the MTV Music Awards in 2000, which was held in New York.

Tony Buzbee, the Texas lawyer representing the girl who filed Sunday's lawsuit, has filed at least 20 civil lawsuits against Combs accusing him of sexual misconduct.

In an email to Reuters, Buzbee said the Jay-Z lawsuit “speaks for itself.”

“This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court,” Buzbee wrote.

Buzbee, in his amended lawsuit, says his legal firm had previously sent Jay-Z a letter seeking to mediate a settlement.

Jay-Z, the lawsuit says, responded to that letter by filing a lawsuit against Buzbee, and by “orchestrating a conspiracy of harassment” against Buzbee and other lawyers in his firm, which the lawyer said was an intimidation tactic meant to silence his client.

In a post on social media, Buzbee said the alleged rape victim he is representing “never demanded a penny” from Jay-Z, writing that “she only sought a confidential mediation.”

Buzbee last week filed a lawsuit against law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, whose lawyers represent Combs and Jay-Z, accusing the firm's legal team of harassing his colleagues, his clients and his family.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Beyonce's Harris rally tests superstar's political reach

Beyoncè, a Houston native, walked on stage to roaring applause from the crowd of some 30,000 attending Vice President Harris' abortion rights-themed ...
News
1 month ago

Has Beyoncé finally blown her cover?

Her reworking of the Dolly Parton classic raises some profound questions about feminist theory — and what the two singers saw in the creep anyway
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs returns to jail while judge considers bail bid

Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain in custody for at least several more days while a US judge considers his bid to be released on $50m bail from the ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Monster’s Ball: mapping out the life and crimes of Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs

Bongani Madondo maps out  the life and crimes of Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs, the most egotistical fallen American  angel since Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It still feels like a dream, so surreal’: Miss Teen World Mogau Ramaila Lifestyle
  2. Cultivating creativity: a guide to developing your creative intelligence Lifestyle
  3. Six ways to keep your fur babies safe and happy during the festive season Lifestyle
  4. It's getting hot in here: tips on how to rock the 'sheer at work' summer trend Lifestyle
  5. Fitness experts warn against getting ‘swole like Zac Efron’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Jay-Z responds to rape allegations, calling it blackmail | NewsNation Prime
Syrian rebels topple Assad regime, difficult times lie ahead | REUTERS