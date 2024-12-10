It’s the season when corny movies about love and Christmas are released, when families start planning Christmas lunch menus and, for many, the time to start thinking about gifts for their loved ones.
In the mad dash to put gifts under your Christmas tree, it can be tricky to think of the perfect present for an older relative whose favourite past-time is watching TLC reality TV shows, or what to get your Gen Z family members who are always onto the next trend.
To make festive shopping easier, here are five gifts for tech lovers:
Here are the top 5 Christmas gifts for tech lovers
Share the love with the latest gadgets and gizmos
Image: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
It’s the season when corny movies about love and Christmas are released, when families start planning Christmas lunch menus and, for many, the time to start thinking about gifts for their loved ones.
In the mad dash to put gifts under your Christmas tree, it can be tricky to think of the perfect present for an older relative whose favourite past-time is watching TLC reality TV shows, or what to get your Gen Z family members who are always onto the next trend.
To make festive shopping easier, here are five gifts for tech lovers:
SPORTS JUNKY
Who are they? About 75% of South Africans have an interest in watching sport. For sport fanatics a good, quality TV is a non-negotiable.
What to get them: What better way to elevate their viewing experience than to get them the 55-inch OLED TV? It has an a5 Gen6 AI processor for enhanced clarity, and AI sound pro for immersive audio.
FOODIES
Who are they? If you know someone who loves whipping up a hearty, home-cooked meal, you know they’d appreciate kitchen appliances that are sleek and well-designed.
What to get them: The NeoChef microwave comes with smart inverter technology that ensures even cooking and defrosting, while its easy clean interior coating allows for effortless maintenance.
KFC for Christmas? A look at weird and wonderful Xmas dinner traditions
TREND CHASERS
Who are they? Products we’ve had in our homes for aeons are evolving every year and this is someone who is not looking for tech replacements, but big upgrades.
What to get them: Have you heard about the fridge you can knock on and it will show you what’s inside? Sounds too good to be true, but with two knocks you see what’s inside the InstaView. The fridge also features built-in Bluetooth speakers, perfect for playing music while cooking.
GEN Z APPROVED
Who are they? The way we consume music has drastically changed over the past decade. Most people no longer buy CDs. They simply log in to their preferred digital streaming platform and listen to their favourite artists. This is something Gen Z knows all too well as trendsetters in the Kpop and amapiano worlds.
What to get them: The XBoom speaker is the perfect gift for when they get to hang out with friends and listen to the latest tracks.
ON-THE-GO UNCLES AND AUNTIES
Who are they? Throughout the festive season, they juggle demanding jobs, household chores and sometimes demanding kids, so these are Christmas party guests who are looking for something that will make their lives as convenient as possible.
What to get them: For that high-flying career relative, consider buying them LG’s Styler. A styler is a convenient, easy-to-use product that features a hand-held, high-pressure steamer that makes it easier to remove wrinkles from shirts and other garments and saves the hassle of having to use an iron.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
9 Beauty editor-approved gifts to usher in the festive season
Here’s how to get the perfect flowers for a loved one based on their star sign
Here’s your guide to luxury gifting this holiday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos