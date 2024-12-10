Why Samsung’s AI-powered Galaxy S24 FE is the ultimate travel companion

Take your travel adventures to the next level this summer with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which offers you a premium Galaxy AI experience without the premium price tag.

This sleek smartphone has a modern design and comes in an array of vibrant colours — Graphite, Gray, Mint and Blue — to suit your style. It also boasts the most powerful camera ever featured in the Galaxy FE series.

The AI-powered features of the Galaxy S24 FE’s camera enhance photos and videos with sharp details and rich textures, expanding the possibilities beyond just snapping a picture. Whether it’s the sunset over Knysna or the street art in Maboneng Precinct, capture every breathtaking moment without losing battery power — one charge is worth endless fun! The AI-powered camera ensures your subject stays bright and clear even in lowlight.

Designed with content creators in mind, there are unlimited ways to be creative, expressive and experimental with Galaxy S24 FE. Post stunning photos and record epic videos with the assistance of Photo Assist — easily resize, move, and remove unwanted objects in your photos. Turn any video into slow-motion with Instant Slow-mo, even those not originally shot that way in your gallery or downloads.