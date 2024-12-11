Lifestyle

Don’t lose your summer body this festive season

Here are some tips to help you enjoy those tasty treats while keeping the calories down

11 December 2024 - 12:54 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Feasting can still be enjoyed with health in mind. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

While gifts are popular for many during Christmas season, the feasts we tuck into are also a big favourite. With health issues on the rise when it comes to what we eat, Live Football Tickets pulled together their top healthier festive choices, which you can enjoy without cutting out your favourite dishes.

Tips on how to keep your festive meals and snacks nutritious and satisfying:

  • When snacking on a cheese board on the big day, our expert recommends balancing indulgent cheeses with lighter options like goat cheese or ricotta.
  • Substitute butter in Christmas cakes with Greek yoghurt or even mashed bananas.
  • When plating up, it’s important to go heavy on the veggies. Try to load up half of your plate with vegetables to help you feel fuller and good amid all the indulgence.

Maarten Zomerdijk, co-CEO at Live Football Tickets, notes that eating mindfully at Christmas can be challenging, but it is achievable. 

“The abundance of festive food and drinks as well as the social aspect of the season makes it easy to overindulge, but taking a moment to truly savour the flavours and textures of your meals can help you feel more satisfied with smaller portions,” he says.

“Staying hydrated is also essential, especially if you’re enjoying more rich or salty foods and festive drinks, as water helps you feel fuller and supports a healthy gut environment. Do allow yourself to enjoy your favourite holiday treats without guilt, as not only can this prevent feelings of restriction that often lead to overeating, but enjoying the festivities is just as important for overall health as eating well.”

Here are some tips on how to handle the munchies this festive season:

CHRISTMAS MEALS & SIDES

1. Protein choices:

  • Turkey: Try to stick to lean turkey breast without the skin for a low-fat, high-protein option.
  • Stuffing alternatives: Use wholegrain bread, chopped nuts, apples or dried cranberries, and reduce the amount of butter.

2. Healthier roast potatoes:

  • Use a light drizzle of olive oil or spray for roasting.
  • Opt for sweet potatoes or keep the skins on regular potatoes for that extra fibre intake.
  • Roast with herbs such as rosemary or garlic for flavour instead of heavy fats.

3. Vegetables:

  • Roast a variety of vegetables like parsnips, carrots and Brussels sprouts with spices instead of butter.
  • You could add a vibrant winter salad side that includes spinach, pomegranate seeds, roasted nuts and a light vinaigrette.

4. Gravy & Sauces:

  • Skim off excess fat from gravy or use a vegetable-based stock.
  • You could make a healthier cranberry sauce with fresh cranberries, a touch of honey or orange juice instead of refined sugar.

 

FESTIVE DESSERTS & SNACKING

1. Christmas Pudding Alternatives:

  • Create or buy mini versions of your favourite puddings for smaller portions.
  • If you’re making them yourself, use wholegrain flour and natural sweeteners to tweak the traditional recipes.

2. Lighter Treats:

  • Spiced baked pears or apples: Stuff with oats, nuts, cinnamon and a drizzle of honey.
  • Festive fruit salad: Combine oranges, kiwis, berries and pomegranate with a sprinkle of cinnamon or ginger — no-one will object.

3. Healthier Baking Ideas:

  • To replace butter in cakes, try using Greek yoghurt or mashed bananas.
  • Include nuts, dried fruits or even grated vegetables (like carrot or zucchini) in recipes for added nutrients.

4. Cheese Boards:

  • Try using wholegrain crackers and fresh fruits like grapes, figs or apple slices.
  • Balance indulgent cheeses with lighter options like goat cheese or ricotta.

5. Festive Nuts:

  • Skip sugary coatings and opt for spiced roasted nuts with cinnamon, paprika or rosemary.

CHRISTMAS DRINKS

1. Hot Drinks:

  • Make hot chocolate with cocoa powder, almond or oat milk, and a touch of maple syrup instead of sugar and cream.
  • Brew mulled tea with spices like cinnamon, cloves and star anise for a warming non-alcoholic option.

2. Alcohol Tips:

  • For festive fizz, mix Prosecco or sparkling wine with a splash of pomegranate or cranberry juice.
  • Limit creamy cocktails like eggnog or use almond milk for a lighter version.

 

