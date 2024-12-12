Lifestyle

Festival camping 101: here's how to stay flawless while out partying

We've got five tips to help you manage summer party madness

12 December 2024 - 10:00 By Staff Writer
Festivalgoers tend to forget about how their sleep schedule may be affected.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

The summer season brings with it a number of challenges: creepy crawling insects, sweltering heat and even longer days that many might find frustrating. However, this is also a great time for others looking to celebrate fun in the sun, and what better way to do so than with weekends away at outdoor festivals.

Whether you are looking to celebrate in South Africa or other warm areas out of the country, experts at Mattress Online share how you can stay well-rested and healthy while partying the night away.

PREPARE PERSONAL ITEMS

Before heading out for the day's event, prepare any essential items you may need when you come back to your home for the night. Things such as makeup remover, skincare items and a mirror are key to ensure your skin stays glowing across the festival period. 

Remember to also make sure your sleepwear is ready, your makeshift bed is built for maximum comfort and consider taking a magnesium supplement to help drift off.

TOILETRIES TO KEEP FRESH

One problem festivalgoers often come across is the lack of toiletries provided, and with the high number of people attending festivals, it is likely that the porta-loos will run out of toilet roll pretty quickly, so ensuring you have extra is key to avoid the early wake-up call for first dibs on the new toiletries provided each morning.

It is also important to be sure to pack some easy-to-use hygiene items such as deodorant, wipes and dry shampoo to keep yourself feeling fresh before settling down for the night, in the event that no showers are available. Going to bed feeling clean can increase the likelihood of a deeper sleep while cutting down time spent getting ready the next morning.

Maison Courvoisier ‘home hotel’ gets facelift

A look at Gilles & Boissier’s ambitious restoration of the 18th century five-storey property which embodies cognac house’s spirit of joie de vivre
Lifestyle
1 month ago

HYDRATION IS KEY

As expected, festivals will be filled with a variety of drink options from stills to spirits and beers, but with a boozy weekend comes the dreaded hangover. To avoid a pounding head, taking electrolytes when the day begins as well as at the end of the night will help revitalise and rehydrate you, as well as give you a more comfortable night’s sleep.

PICKING YOUR PITCH

Your environment will play a massive role in your sleep quality at a festival. To enjoy a good night’s rest, be strategic about where to pitch your tent. Opt for flat, dry ground that’s situated far enough from the hustle and bustle, but near enough to any essential amenities like toilets.

Sleeping on the ground is not only uncomfortable but provides little support to your back and neck so invest in an air mattress, comfy sleeping bag and blankets to experience a prime festival sleeping experience. If it is expected to be a warm weekend, try to find a shady spot to help keep your tent cool and promote better sleep.

MORNING ORGANISATION

Having a stacked itinerary can prompt anxiety at night if you have had a late evening, so take some time during the day to prepare your outfits and next-day items to save rushing about in the morning searching your tent. This will also give you time to catch some extra sleep before heading out for another music-filled day.

Avoid spending too much money by also taking snacks. Have these pre-prepared for the day ahead to prioritise your diet and fuel your body with balanced, high-protein, non-perishable food items that you can eat on the go, and give you a more consistent, deeper sleep, so you can recover for the next day.

