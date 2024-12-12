The festive season is a time for indulgence, but it doesn’t have to mean unhealthy eating. With the right mindset and recipes, you can enjoy delicious treats and meals while sticking to healthy habits.
The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) principles, which are widely recognised for their cardiovascular benefits, can guide the public towards balanced eating even during holiday celebrations, says Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings.
“The DASH diet emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and low-fat dairy. It’s a perfect approach for festive feasting, as it allows you to enjoy flavourful meals without the guilt.”
Here’s how you can embrace a heart-healthy festive season, featuring a recipe from the award-winning Cooking from the Heart by Pharma Dynamics in partnership with well-known cookbook author Heleen Meyer, and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of SA.
FESTIVE RECIPES
Braai fan? Here's a healthy festive dish to add to your next grill
You won't need a heavy braai this summer to enjoy succulent meats, try our pork sosaties with a lean green marinade
Image: Pharma Dynamics: Cooking from the Heart
PORK SOSATIES
Ready in: 2 hours ( including an hour of marinating time).
Serving size: 4-6.
HELEEN'S TIPS
Image: Supplied
LEMON AND HERB MARINADE
A versatile marinade for almost any fresh ingredient, from meat, fish and chicken to veggies. Lemon is such a wonderful and natural seasoning that it can enhance the flavour of almost any ingredient. The combination with fresh herbs is always delicious.
Ready in: 15 mins.
Serving size: makes about 125ml, 8–10 portions for ±1.5kg meat.
Method
HELEEN'S TIPS:
