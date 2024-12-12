Lifestyle

Oyster Box's Grill Room serving up AI and tradition with a flair

12 December 2024 - 11:00 By YASANTHA NAIDOO
Oyster Box excutive chef Daniel Payne with the hotel's signature mosbolletijies.
Oyster Box excutive chef Daniel Payne with the hotel's signature mosbolletijies.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo

Artificial Intelligence is pairing up with sustainability at Durban’s iconic Oyster Box hotel kitchen where executive Daniel Payne is turning up the heat in the Grill Room.

Since joining the hotel, which features sweeping views of the iconic Lighthouse and promenade, a year ago, the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant has undergone an extensive culinary overhaul with a theatrical presentation.

At a recent launch among the appetisers were charcoal profiteroles filled with a whipped foie gras torchon with red current gel and spekboom in a plant pot, smoked confit quail cigars with dehydrated Kalamata olives, Allesverloren port gel, garlic flowers and gold leaf nestled in a cigar box and pommes soufflé filled with salmon confit remoulade and mustard shoots offered from a potato bag lying on a bed of edible “dirt” — all paying homage to Payne’s nod to sustainability and local sourcing.

“Our approach includes local sourcing by prioritising local ingredients and sourcing produce such as seafood and meats from nearby suppliers. This supports the local economy and reduces the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation. Our menus include seafood offering the catch of the day from local fisheries, ensuring freshness and sustainability. More sustainable practices include seasonal menus which assists in reducing the environmental impact of importing out-of-season items,” said Payne.

Smoked Confit quail cigars with dehydrated Kalamata olives, Allesverloren port gel, garlic flowers and gold leaf.
Smoked Confit quail cigars with dehydrated Kalamata olives, Allesverloren port gel, garlic flowers and gold leaf.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo

The hotel is also harvesting raw honey from two beehives on the roof which is offered to guests at breakfast or used during the preparation of foods in the kitchen.

“Food wastage reduction initiatives have been adopted with the assistance of our four Winnow AI machines located in each kitchen to track preparation food waste and guest plate waste.

The Winnow system efficiently tracks food wastage and provides daily reporting which allows us to reduce wastage by controlling portions. It’s also allowed for us to implement creative practices and start composting organic waste.

“The kitchen brigade is trained to use every part of an ingredient when possible, turning 'scraps'’ into stocks or other components such as jams, preserves, chutneys or ciders,” he said.

Payne’s first job was as part of the opening team of The Four Seasons Hotel — The Westcliff, as chef de partie at Flames Restaurant. From there, he began working his way upward, including stints at Four Seasons Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat in France, Four Seasons Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, and coming full circle as executive chef at The Four Seasons Hotel — The Westcliff in Johannesburg.

He says his mission at the Oyster Box is to create an unforgettable dining experience, where each plate tells a story of passion, craftsmanship and the essence of the coastal lifestyle.

“We continue to celebrate our culinary heritage by preserving classic dishes that have defined ‘dining experience’ over the years. Signature dishes created by our founder Bea Tollman have been preserved and reflect the hotel’s history while paying homage to the nostalgia of our tradition and past.”

Pommes soufflé filled with salmon confit remoulade and mustard shoots on edible 'dirt'.
Pommes soufflé filled with salmon confit remoulade and mustard shoots on edible 'dirt'.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo
The truffle risotto with Italian black trufle, exotic mushrooms, artichoke and King Oyster mushrooms.
The truffle risotto with Italian black trufle, exotic mushrooms, artichoke and King Oyster mushrooms.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo

One of those signatures was a baking tray of the traditional sweet bun mosbolletjies made with fermented grape juice, spices and seeds like fennel. Fresh from the oven they were served with a selection of flavoured butters and an apricot compote which was heavenly. The buns can be dried out to make rusks.

The menu has something for everyone — from a table truffle risotto to a harissa braaied cauliflower steak or Cape Malay tofu for vegetarian, to raw zucchini noodles with medallions of crayfish or West Coast sole ballotine for seafood lovers, to the pork belly, duck Magret, Karoo lamb rack and a range of beef fillets including Wagyu to satisfy those carnivore cravings.

