Cape Town makes top 3 sunshine destinations in the world

For postcard-perfect beach scenes in Cape Town it's hard to top Clifton 4th beach, all white sand, azure water and the best sunsets in town. While 2nd or 3rd beaches are better for couples seeking a quiet nook, 4th is the largest of the four beaches tucked between the granite boulders and is ideal for families. There's space to toss a frisbee and even on the busiest days you'll usually find a spot on which to lay out your towel.
Sure, the water is freezing, but it's a small price to pay for sheltering from the summer southeasters that blast many other Cape beaches. You'll find beach vendors selling cold drinks and ice creams, and there are sun loungers and umbrellas available to rent.
Image: Gallo
With 2024 officially the hottest year on record, it's no wonder fans of the summer are looking to celebrate the season in style.
LA Travel set out to find the ultimate winter sun destinations to see how many extra hours of sun visitors can typically experience each day. Making third place on their list was Cape Town, offering an impressive 11.47 hours of sunshine daily in comparison with the lower numbers experienced by LA Travel's team in the UK. The city offers a thriving cultural scene, world-class dining and the nearby Cape Winelands, making it a must visit for travellers.
For those looking to catch summer sun in Cape Town, here are three beaches to try out.
BOULDERS BEACH
In a recent TimesLIVE report, Boulders was praised as a hotspot for beach bums of all shapes and sizes taking in the scenery and vibes. The beach's famed penguins have also been an attraction with Table Mountain enhancing the view.
CLIFTON 4TH BEACH
WINDMILL BEACH
Looking for a secret in the Mother City? Windmill Beach is the ticket. Set alongside the ever-popular Boulders beach, Windmill is a slip of sand between a golf course and the sea. With granite boulders offering some protection from the wind and shallow water offering safe swimming, this is an ideal False Bay hideout for families. There's also excellent snorkelling in the kelp beds just offshore.
Additional reporting: Elizabeth Sleith and Richard Holmes.
