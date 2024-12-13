FREE TO READ | A mixed bag of sporting activities

Lifestyle

A mixed bag of sporting activities

13 December 2024 - 00:00
A mixed bag of lesser-known sports fondly embraced by South Africans.
We’ve brought you features on World Cups, football tournaments and the Olympics. This time, we have something different: a mixed bag of lesser-known sports fondly embraced by South Africans. 

Yes, that includes one of our favourites: the braai. Officially, it’s not a sport, but unofficially, a fire burning in the yard with wild conversations featuring a big match underway on a Saturday is a regular occurrence in many homes. Anthony Sharpe delves deeper into this favourite pastime. On page 4, he tells us about the centuries-old sports of jukskei, croquet and bowls – the latter will see us represented at the indoor champs in Hong Kong in December. 

On page 7 Keith Bain takes a look at the origins of polo and how the sport has developed over the years. We also look forward to the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met in January, while Herman Gibbs lets us in on the benefits of paddlesport. 

This edition of Inside Sport is a unique read, so I also picked the football stars of the future from the PSL and English Premier League. It should be an eye-opener.  

Enjoy. 

Nkareng Matshe, Sports editor, Sowetan 

