In celebration of a festive season pop without the punch, Van Hunks is raising a glass to sober-curious party lovers with a love for non-alcoholic sparkling wine. This adventure in a glass offers all the celebratory sparkle without even a hint of a hangover.
Created using traditional winemaking and de-alcoholised techniques to preserve its natural depth and flavour, the brand hopes to be a centrepiece for upcoming rooftop toasts, spontaneous soirées and sunny afternoons with friends.
While their latest launch brings new features to the world of alcoholic-free drinks, here are some other booze-free beverage options to try this festive season.
From beer to bubbly: alcohol-free options for December
Here's some top options for teetotallers looking to have fun drinks without the associated hangover
Image: Supplied
JUST NAKED
The award-winning beer has already earned numerous accolades since it's founding 14 years ago. The brewery is dedicated to a carbon-neutral approach (emitting as much CO2 that it takes in) with a focus on sustainability.
They feature a number of beers in their range along with their Just Naked alcohol-free offering.
FEHMZ MOCKTAILS
As premixed cocktails became popular, so did a gap to offer consumers a mocktail variant. Founder of Fehmz, Fehmida Jordaan, struggled to find drinks suited for her and so she created the brand to have exciting non-alcoholic options.
The mixes are made specifically to sway away from their alcoholic counterparts to create a unique drinking experience.
NATURA CLASSIC WHITE
Leopard's Leap has long been a favourite for wine lovers, and recently introduced de-alcoholised versions. A standout is their Natura White, which still goes well with the expected food pairings. The wine is also vegan-friendly with potato and pea-friendly proteins being used instead of dairy, and crustacean shell sourced variations.
