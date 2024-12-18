Blush has been gaining momentum for years, but in 2024, its popularity truly exploded. Consumer adviser company Circana reported a 36% rise in blush sales over the past year in the US alone. From boyfriend blush to “blush blindness” — a playful term for the tendency to over-apply — this flush-imitating product could easily be crowned the “it” item of the year.
2024's top fashion & beauty trends
From ripped tights and knee-high boots to tennis skirts and sneakers, lived-in eyeliner and vibrant blush, this year’s trends were as chaotic as the year itself
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
THAT'S SO BRAT
It would be remiss to not include the aptly named “brat summer” trend that permeated all spheres of culture this year. Sparked by the release of British singer Charli XCX’s multi-Grammy-nominated album Brat in June, this 15-track hyper-pop collection struck a universal chord. With lyrics putting wild, drug-fuelled highs and the raw vulnerabilities of young adulthood in the spotlight, the album reverberated far beyond music, influencing politics, fashion and beauty. Thus, brat summer was born.
In fashion, the brat aesthetic manifested in braless white tanks, knee-high boots, torn tights, and micro-shorts — a messy, Y2K-inspired homage to the sexy, unruly confidence of a wild night out. Makeup trends echoed this rebellious vibe with grungy, lived-in eyeliner, flushed cheeks and dark lip liner. Models Julia Fox, Gabbriette and Amelia Gray joined Charli XCX in channelling the unbothered confidence of brat, inspiring millions of social media users to follow suit.
Whether brat summer infiltrated your personal style or remained a cultural spectacle, 2024 was unquestionably its year.
A ROUND OF TENNIS?
Image: Lacoste
Image: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images
While my athletic prowess might not extend to tennis, the tenniscore trend required no such expertise. A refined offshoot of last year’s quiet luxury trend, this preppy, athletic aesthetic surged in popularity thanks to American actress Zendaya and her long-time stylist, Law Roach. Though tenniscore had started making waves in 2022, it was Zendaya’s press tour for the romantic sports drama Challengers that truly brought it into focus. Dubbed “method-dressing”, Roach styled the actress in elegant, tennis-inspired looks, from a white sleeveless collared mini dress to the more playful addition of tennis ball-themed shoes.
Much like golf or skiing, tennis has long been associated with exclusivity and affluence, making it a natural complement to the quiet luxury movement. Think cocktails at the country club and practising your serve on a private court. The aesthetic emphasises muted colours like white, cream and black, paired with athletic staples such as tennis dresses, white sneakers, polo shirts and understated jewellery.
Runways from Lacoste to Gucci embraced tenniscore, with celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian hopping on the metaphorical golf cart. While the trend may not serve into 2025, its influence underscores fashion’s ongoing fascination with preppy, aspirational sophistication.
BLUSHMANIA
Image: Rhode Beauty
Image: cgonzalezbeauty/Instagram
Blush has been gaining momentum for years, but in 2024, its popularity truly exploded. Consumer adviser company Circana reported a 36% rise in blush sales over the past year in the US alone. From boyfriend blush to “blush blindness” — a playful term for the tendency to over-apply — this flush-imitating product could easily be crowned the “it” item of the year.
The product’s meteoric rise can be credited to a mix of celebrity influence and innovative beauty brand launches. In 2023, Hailey Bieber, founder of Rhode Beauty, sparked the “strawberry makeup” trend with her signature glowing skin, glossy lips, and strawberry-toned blush, while pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter debuted vibrant pink cheeks as part of her signature look during the release of her chart-topping Short n' Sweet album.
Beauty brands jumped on the blush wave with innovative new releases like Rhode Beauty’s Pocket Blush, Patrick Ta’s Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo, and Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. On the runways, designers such as Chanel, Leonard Paris and Coperni leaned into the trend, sending models down the catwalk with luminous, clean skin and emphasised flushed cheeks for a youthful, fresh aesthetic.
Blush’s renewed dominance in beauty reflects a larger cultural shift toward playful self-expression and bold, customisable looks. Whether you’re embracing subtle hues or vivid pops of color, this year proved that blush is here to stay — and it's redefining how we approach makeup along the way.
