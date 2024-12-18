No more smoking in the New Year? Here are six ways to help you quit

From trends online to Google searches, the numbers suggest that numerous smokers are looking to quit. With reasons ranging from health to finance, research has indicated it can take 30 attempts or more to break the cycle, proving that it's easier said than done.
Eager to help smokers on their journey, the VapeGlobe team worked hand-in-hand with Nilou Esmaeilpour, therapist and counsellor at Lotus Therapy to provide six unconventional methods to quit smoking.
1. Emotional freedom techniques (EFT)
EFT, also known as tapping, has been shown to be effective in helping individuals give up smoking, through the pairing of psychological techniques with acupressure. The act of tapping on specific meridian points (acupuncture points used for pain and anxiety management) while focusing on smoking urges is supposed to reduce their intensity.
Commonly used meridian points for EFT tapping to help reduce the urge to smoke include the outer corners of the eyes, the upper lip, and just below your collarbones.
2. Breathing exercises
Methods such as diaphragmatic or box breathing offer an alternative approach to nicotine in relieving stress and controlling anxiety, two common triggers for smoking.
By diverting focus to breathing, the nervous system gets a mental timeout from the urge to smoke. Breathwork is highly beneficial in that it offers a convenient tool which an individual can utilise at any time of the day.
3. Hypnotherapy
Hypnotherapy as a method to quit smoking involves a professional therapist inducing a state of deep relaxation and heightened susceptibility to suggestion. From a psychological perspective, it targets the subconscious, which could reduce smoking urges or other habit-forming routines through relieving one's stress.
4. Learning a handicraft
Picking up a simple hobby that keeps your hands busy is another great method you can use to quit smoking. Using the notion that the best way to break a bad habit is to replace it, low maintenance hobbies such as puzzling or crocheting are simple distractions to reduce smoking related cravings by keeping you occupied.
5. Mindfulness meditation
Mindfulness meditation is a well-known method for quitting, with many free guides accessible online and on social media.
Regularly practising meditation increases awareness by providing a means to observe urges without necessarily acting on them. Meditation aims to rewire the brain's response to pressures and stimuli that trigger cigarette cravings, promoting a feeling of control.
6. Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT)
The physical cravings for nicotine are some of the biggest obstacles when quitting smoking. The NHS recommends reducing withdrawals by using nicotine-based alternatives such as skin patches, nasal sprays or e-cigarettes, which have fewer poisonous chemicals than those found in tobacco smoke.
No more smoking in the New Year? Here are six ways to help you quit
A sneak peek at alternative and inexpensive methods to help you break the habit
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
