RECIPE | Tackling festive season anxiety one smoothie at a time

18 December 2024 - 16:20 By Staff Writer
Financial pressure, securing the house before leaving for holidays, hosting and accommodating family and Christmas shopping top list of festive stresses that affect South Africans.
Image: Supplied

The fun and folly of the festive season is a great time, with numerous family and friendship gatherings. However, for many South Africans, the silly season is anything but relaxing. According to a survey by Pharma Dynamics, eight out of 10 South Africans admit to being stressed out during the end-of-year holidays.

The survey, which polled 500 South Africans from diverse age and gender groups, identified the leading sources of holiday stress. Financial pressure topped the list, with 92% of respondents citing seasonal expenses as their biggest worry. Women were found to be particularly affected by financial concerns. Securing the house before leaving for a holiday was rated the second most stressful activity (85%), followed by the pressure of hosting and accommodating family (46%) and Christmas shopping (42%).

Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the Rooibos Council, explains why rooibos is a good choice for stress relief.

“Rooibos is naturally caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants and has a calming effect on the central nervous system. Its versatility allows you to incorporate it into various rituals, whether as a soothing beverage, part of a calming skincare routine or even a spa-inspired experience at home.” 

According to Du Toit, rooibos contains aspalathin, a rare antioxidant that can help combat stress and promote better sleep. This makes it particularly suited to the summer holidays, when the focus shifts to rejuvenation and recharging for the year ahead. 

Here's a rooibos smoothie to help you stay fresh and relaxed throughout the festive season.

Blueberry, Pomegranate Rooibos Antioxidant Smoothie

Ingredients for 1 serving

  • 1-2 rooibos sachets
  • 125ml boiling water
  • 225g frozen strawberries
  • ½ a peeled and chopped orange
  • 125g silken tofu
  • 1 Tbsp vanilla protein powder
  • 1 tsp liquid honey (optional)

Step-by-step

  1. Put the rooibos teabags in a teapot or heatproof jug and pour over the water. Steep for eight to 10 minutes, then remove the bags. Leave to cool.
  2. Put the rooibos, berries, tofu and protein powder into a blender and process until smooth. Sweeten to taste with honey and pour into glasses. Serve immediately.

Handy tip:

  • Silken tofu adds a lovely creamy richness
  • Replace the pure/plain rooibos with a red berries & rooibos blend.

