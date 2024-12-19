Lifestyle

FESTIVE RECIPES

Dry rub and a salad seasoning to die for

Avoid the boring old take on family favourites with these scrumptious finishing touches to festive recipes

19 December 2024 - 15:15 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
This braai rub is so versatile it can be prepared in bulk and kept in your spice cupboard, in a jar, for up to 3 months.
Image: Supplied

Whether you are looking to replace your pap with salad or reinvigorate favourite meats, cookbook author Heleen Meyer and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa have come up with healthy alternatives to bring a spark to your seasonal favourites.

Dry braai rub

Serving size: Makes 125ml (see recipe for use and quantities).

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp (15ml) ground coriander
  • 1 tbsp (15ml) paprika
  • 2 tsp (10ml) ground cumin
  • 2 tbsp (30ml) dried thyme
  • 2 tbsp (30ml) dried origanum
  • 2 tsp (10ml) dried rosemary
  • 2 tsp (10ml) dried parsley

Method

  1. Mix all the ingredients together. Meat, chicken, fish or veggies should only be seasoned with salt and pepper before braaiing. Use no more than 1½ tsp (7.5ml) salt per 1kg of meat.
  2. Place rub in an airtight container or glass jar and store away from direct sunlight in a cupboard or drawer. The mixture will last for 2-3 months if stored correctly.
  3. To use as a dry rub: rub 4 tsp (20ml) or to taste onto 750g meat, such as steak, chicken or veggies. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes or braai immediately.
  4. To use as a marinade: mix 4 tsp (20ml) of the rub with ¼ cup (60ml) olive or canola oil and 2 tbsp (30ml) lemon juice. This is enough for about 1.5kg or 8-10 portions.
  5. Place marinade in a large mixing bowl, add ingredients to be marinated and mix until well coated. Marinate for 1-2 hours or overnight.
  6. Braai over medium coals until cooked to your preference. Cooking time will depend on the ingredients used. Brush with any extra marinade during the cooking time.

Heleen's tip:

  1. For a spicier rub, substitute all or half of the paprika with chilli powder or cayenne pepper.
Spruce up a basic green salad or tray of roasted veggies with this sprinkle. The combination of spices with the crunchy texture of the roasted nuts and seeds adds lots of flavour to a variety of dishes.
Image: Supplied

Nut & seed sprinkle

Serving size: makes about 500ml, 40+ minutes cooling time.

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup (180ml) coarsely chopped raw almonds
  • ½ cup (125ml) raw pumpkin seeds
  • ½ cup (125ml) raw sunflower seeds
  • ½ cup (125ml) raw sesame seeds
  • ½ tsp (2.5ml) dried thyme
  • ½ tsp (2.5ml) ground cumin
  • ½ tsp (2.5ml) ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp (1.2ml) ground mixed spice

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a medium baking tray with baking paper.
  2. Mix nuts and seeds together and place on the baking tray. Spread into an even layer and roast for 10-15 minutes or until just golden brown. Check after 10 minutes and stir through. Take care not to burn them as this can happen quite quickly.
  3. Remove from the oven and mix the herbs and spices into the hot nut and seed mixture. Allow to cool and store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to one month.
  4. Enjoy the sprinkle over salads, roasted veggies, chicken portions and avocado. It is delicious as a dip with bread and olive oil, and combines well with many different foods.

Heleen’s tips:

  1. Any combination of nuts and seeds will work well. Make sure you stick to a ratio of ¾ cup (180ml) nuts to 1½ cups (375ml) seeds, or about 2 cups (500ml) in total so that the spices are balanced.
  2.  Spoon over oats or yoghurt as a delicious breakfast sprinkle. It also works well sprinkled over fresh fruit. Try it over the berry and cinnamon oat bowls.

