Whether you are looking to replace your pap with salad or reinvigorate favourite meats, cookbook author Heleen Meyer and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa have come up with healthy alternatives to bring a spark to your seasonal favourites.
FESTIVE RECIPES
Dry rub and a salad seasoning to die for
Avoid the boring old take on family favourites with these scrumptious finishing touches to festive recipes
Image: Supplied
Whether you are looking to replace your pap with salad or reinvigorate favourite meats, cookbook author Heleen Meyer and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa have come up with healthy alternatives to bring a spark to your seasonal favourites.
Dry braai rub
Serving size: Makes 125ml (see recipe for use and quantities).
Ingredients
Method
Heleen's tip:
Image: Supplied
Nut & seed sprinkle
Serving size: makes about 500ml, 40+ minutes cooling time.
Ingredients
Method
Heleen’s tips:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
RECIPE | Tackling festive season anxiety one smoothie at a time
Braai fan? Here's a healthy festive dish to add to your next grill
'Me time', 'family time', Disney World: Here’s what SA stars have planned this festive season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos