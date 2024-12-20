While some might like a late holiday during the off-peak January season, some festive lovers might be looking to make sure they've got enough cash to survive the strenuous January. One of the easier ways to ensure this is through home rentals that make your home a moneymaker.
As the holiday season approaches, so does the influx of eager travellers looking for the perfect Airbnb or accommodation to rent. Whether it’s a cosy city flat or a beachside escape, you want your home to be the sort that guests rave about. But getting your space ready takes more than just putting out fresh towels and lighting a candle.
A little prep goes a long way to make your rental stand out from the crowd and ensure hassle-free bookings — and whether you do that yourself or hire top-rated professionals from a platform such as Kandua is up to you. Here are some tips from the cleaning apps professionals:
From seasonal treats to high touch areas: prep your home for rentals
Looking to make your flat or house earn you Janu-worry cash? Here's a checklist to ensure guests will come knocking
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
While some might like a late holiday during the off-peak January season, some festive lovers might be looking to make sure they've got enough cash to survive the strenuous January. One of the easier ways to ensure this is through home rentals that make your home a moneymaker.
As the holiday season approaches, so does the influx of eager travellers looking for the perfect Airbnb or accommodation to rent. Whether it’s a cosy city flat or a beachside escape, you want your home to be the sort that guests rave about. But getting your space ready takes more than just putting out fresh towels and lighting a candle.
A little prep goes a long way to make your rental stand out from the crowd and ensure hassle-free bookings — and whether you do that yourself or hire top-rated professionals from a platform such as Kandua is up to you. Here are some tips from the cleaning apps professionals:
Her name is Mbali Nhlapo, and she has 3 tips to keep your house squeaky clean
CLEAN LIKE YOU MEAN IT
When it comes to hosting, cleanliness is key. Nobody wants to check into a holiday rental only to discover dusty corners under the bed or mysterious stains on the couch. Deep cleaning your home before the holiday rush is a non-negotiable step for nailing those five-star reviews.
MAINTENANCE MUSTS TO KEEP THINGS RUNNING SMOOTHLY
A picture-perfect home won’t mean much if something goes wrong during a guest’s stay. Before the holiday season kicks into high gear, get on top of essential maintenance to avoid any last-minute disasters.
LITTLE EXTRAS THAT GUESTS APPRECIATE
Want to wow your guests even more and leave them recommending your spot to everyone? It’s all in the details. Stock up on essential items and add a few thoughtful touches to show you’ve gone the extra mile.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Festival camping 101: here's how to stay flawless while out partying
8 ways to keep laundry environmentally friendly
LEBOGANG MOKOENA | 'I don't want to raise a snob': perils in parenting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos