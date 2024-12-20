Lifestyle

From seasonal treats to high touch areas: prep your home for rentals

Looking to make your flat or house earn you Janu-worry cash? Here's a checklist to ensure guests will come knocking

20 December 2024
Making your space guest and Instagram-ready.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

While some might like a late holiday during the off-peak January season, some festive lovers might be looking to make sure they've got enough cash to survive the strenuous January. One of the easier ways to ensure this is through home rentals that make your home a moneymaker.

As the holiday season approaches, so does the influx of eager travellers looking for the perfect Airbnb or accommodation to rent. Whether it’s a cosy city flat or a beachside escape, you want your home to be the sort that guests rave about. But getting your space ready takes more than just putting out fresh towels and lighting a candle.

A little prep goes a long way to make your rental stand out from the crowd and ensure hassle-free bookings — and whether you do that yourself or hire top-rated professionals from a platform such as Kandua is up to you. Here are some tips from the cleaning apps professionals:

Her name is Mbali Nhlapo, and she has 3 tips to keep your house squeaky clean

We speak to the viral sensation on her success and tips for young homemakers
Lifestyle
7 months ago

CLEAN LIKE YOU MEAN IT

When it comes to hosting, cleanliness is key. Nobody wants to check into a holiday rental only to discover dusty corners under the bed or mysterious stains on the couch. Deep cleaning your home before the holiday rush is a non-negotiable step for nailing those five-star reviews.

  1. Declutter and deep clean: start by decluttering. Less is more when it comes to holiday rentals. Clear away personal items and excess knick-knacks so guests can move freely. After that, it’s time for the deep clean, make sure every nook and cranny is pristine.
  2. Pay attention to high-touch areas: light switches, door handles, TV and air conditioning remotes and railings are hotspots for germs and dust. Make sure they’re wiped down thoroughly. The same goes for kitchen appliances and bathroom fixtures.
  3. Don’t forget the outdoors: if your property includes an outdoor space it needs some love too. Sweep patios, mow lawns and clean garden furniture — also make sure the pool is sparkling.

MAINTENANCE MUSTS TO KEEP THINGS RUNNING SMOOTHLY

A picture-perfect home won’t mean much if something goes wrong during a guest’s stay. Before the holiday season kicks into high gear, get on top of essential maintenance to avoid any last-minute disasters.

  1. Check the plumbing and electricals: a clogged drain or flickering light is a quick way to lose stars on your ratings. Before the season begins, get your plumbing and electrical systems checked by a professional.
  2. Test appliances: ensure all appliances — washing machines, fridges, ovens are in working order. Guests love having access to amenities like these, but if they’re not functioning properly it can lead to some awkward reviews. Call in an expert if any of your appliances need a tune-up or repair before the busy period hits.
  3. Heating and cooling systems: In summer, you need to make sure your air conditioning works like a charm. The last thing you want is for your guests to be shivering or sweating their way through their stay. If there are any issues, hire a pro to sort them out before the season begins.

LITTLE EXTRAS THAT GUESTS APPRECIATE

Want to wow your guests even more and leave them recommending your spot to everyone? It’s all in the details. Stock up on essential items and add a few thoughtful touches to show you’ve gone the extra mile.

  1. Essentials for the stay: always have fresh towels, toilet paper, soap and shampoo in stock. Throw in some coffee, tea and a few snacks for extra brownie points.
  2. Seasonal treats: it’s the holidays, after all. Why not leave a little basket with some festive treats? Think mince pies, a bottle of wine or a handwritten welcome note. These small gestures make a big impact.
  3. Emergency kit: always have a first aid kit available and include a fire extinguisher in the kitchen. Safety is key and having these readily accessible shows your guests you’ve thought of everything.

