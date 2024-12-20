Gen X (1965—1979): The Bargain Whisperer
Gen X knows how to make it rain ... discounts. This generation has perfected present giving without overspending. They’re thoughtful shoppers, hunting for deals that scream “I care, but I’m also smart with my money”. Quality matters, but they’re also pros at sniffing out unique finds, proving you don’t need a big budget to give a gift with soul.
Millennials (1980—1994): The Experience Collectors
If a Millennial’s shopping cart could talk, it would say: “Let’s make memories!” Forget physical gifts — they’re all about experiences, from concert tickets to spa vouchers. And don’t forget the fur babies! Millennials are the only generation putting significant holiday spend towards their pets because Fluffy deserves festive treats too. Their vibe? Live, laugh, gift ... and maybe grab a little something for themselves while they’re at it.
Gen Z (1995—2012): The Trendsetters
The most “aesthetic” shopping carts belong to Gen Z. They’re filling up with TikTok-famous beauty products, quirky gadgets and eco-friendly everything. Self-gifting is practically a holiday tradition for this generation, with 68% planning to treat themselves. Their gifting philosophy? “If it’s not trending or green, is it even worth buying?” Bonus points if it makes their Instagram feed pop.
Last-minute Christmas shopping guide
Whether you are hunting down prezzies for bargain hunters or trendsetters, here's a rundown of the latest gifts
With just days left before we get to unwrap those Christmas presents, the pressure's on to make sure you get the perfect gifts for family or friends you will be dining with. When it comes to last-minute or big planners, have you ever wondered who is willing to spend a little more on the people they're gifting?
According to Jonathan Spencer, Brand and Campaign Manager at OneDayOnly.co.za, Millennials and Gen Z are throwing cash at Christmas with budget hikes of 15.85% and a whopping 37.41%. Meanwhile, Gen X and Boomers are tightening the purse strings, cutting their spend by 18.41% and 1.92%, respectively.
Want to know what each generation has in their cart?:
Boomers (1946—1964): The Practical Santa
Boomers have mastered the art of gifting that lasts longer than a Christmas fruitcake. Home gadgets, DIY tools and premium kitchen appliances rule their carts. Their mantra? “If it doesn’t fix, improve or cook something, why buy it?” Having grown up in times of rationing, they’re champions of functionality over fluff. But don’t mistake practicality for stinginess — they’re the wealthiest generation and aren’t afraid to splurge on a top-notch power tool set or a swanky mixer.
