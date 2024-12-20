Lifestyle

Last-minute Christmas shopping guide

Whether you are hunting down prezzies for bargain hunters or trendsetters, here's a rundown of the latest gifts

20 December 2024 - 13:53 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
See what each generation has in their cart with our helpful list.
See what each generation has in their cart with our helpful list.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

With just days left before we get to unwrap those Christmas presents, the pressure's on to make sure you get the perfect gifts for family or friends you will be dining with. When it comes to last-minute or big planners, have you ever wondered who is willing to spend a little more on the people they're gifting?

According to Jonathan Spencer, Brand and Campaign Manager at OneDayOnly.co.za,  Millennials and Gen Z are throwing cash at Christmas with budget hikes of 15.85% and a whopping 37.41%. Meanwhile, Gen X and Boomers are tightening the purse strings, cutting their spend by 18.41% and 1.92%, respectively.

Want to know what each generation has in their cart?:

Boomers (1946—1964): The Practical Santa

Boomers have mastered the art of gifting that lasts longer than a Christmas fruitcake. Home gadgets, DIY tools and premium kitchen appliances rule their carts. Their mantra? “If it doesn’t fix, improve or cook something, why buy it?” Having grown up in times of rationing, they’re champions of functionality over fluff. But don’t mistake practicality for stinginess — they’re the wealthiest generation and aren’t afraid to splurge on a top-notch power tool set or a swanky mixer.

Here are the top 5 Christmas gifts for tech lovers

Share the love with the latest gadgets and gizmos.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Gen X (1965—1979): The Bargain Whisperer 

Gen X knows how to make it rain ... discounts. This generation has perfected present giving without overspending. They’re thoughtful shoppers, hunting for deals that scream “I care, but I’m also smart with my money”. Quality matters, but they’re also pros at sniffing out unique finds, proving you don’t need a big budget to give a gift with soul.

Millennials (1980—1994): The Experience Collectors

If a Millennial’s shopping cart could talk, it would say: Let’s make memories!” Forget physical gifts — they’re all about experiences, from concert tickets to spa vouchers. And don’t forget the fur babies! Millennials are the only generation putting significant holiday spend towards their pets because Fluffy deserves festive treats too. Their vibe? Live, laugh, gift ... and maybe grab a little something for themselves while they’re at it.

Gen Z (1995—2012): The Trendsetters

The most “aesthetic” shopping carts belong to Gen Z. They’re filling up with TikTok-famous beauty products, quirky gadgets and eco-friendly everything. Self-gifting is practically a holiday tradition for this generation, with 68% planning to treat themselves. Their gifting philosophy? “If it’s not trending or green, is it even worth buying?” Bonus points if it makes their Instagram feed pop.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

From seasonal treats to high touch areas: prep your home for rentals

Looking to make your flat or house earn you Janu-worry cash? Here's a checklist to ensure guests will come knocking
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

'Me time', 'family time', Disney World: Here’s what SA stars have planned this festive season

As the festive season approaches, we caught up with some of our favourite South African stars to find out what they have planned for the holidays.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

No shellfish at Buckingham Palace? Here’s the royal family's Christmas menu

We've got budget-friendly ways to incorporate the royal family's favourite festive dishes.
Lifestyle
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Good times over good morals’ - Experts weigh in on Chris Brown's visa Lifestyle
  2. 'South Africa. I love you. first show was history so let’s make it again' — ... Lifestyle
  3. Dry rub and a salad seasoning to die for Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | From the 'Lion King' prequel to erotic thriller 'Babygirl' ... Lifestyle
  5. From beer to bubbly: alcohol-free options for December Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Meet the 2024 winners at the Sunday Times Literary Awards with Exclusive Books
Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans? | ...