As one of South Africa's most prolific actresses, the news of Michelle Botes’ passing has shocked the nation. The actress was famed for taking on roles depicting powerful women, particularly her soap and telenovela characters that made her a household name.
Botes, 63, died on Saturday morning after a long battle with a rare cancer. With tributes pouring in from fans and fellow actors, we take a walk down memory lane to look back at some of her top characters and how they defined her career.
WATCH | From ‘Die Swart Kat’ to ‘Isidingo’, here’s how Michelle Botes captured SA viewers
Best known for her role as Cherel de Villiers in Isidingo: The Need, the late actress’s passing has left a gaping hole in the SA movie industry
'DIE SWART KAT' — RIENIE
Based on the books written by Chris Sasner. Adapted for TV in a script by Cor Nortje, Hein Eksteen and Johan Bernard. TV series produced by Brigadier-films for SABC TV1, 1980s. Director: Cor Nortjé.
The role was one of Botes’ first. The series followed Christo Niehaus, who also passed this year, and his antics as the titular masked hero. Botes played his spunky sister, Rienie. Some of her storylines also revolved around her pursuit of fame, showcasing Botes’ bubbly approach to boisterous characters.
'AMERICAN NINJA 2' — ALICIA
In her most passive role, Botes played Alicia Sanborn, an American women in need of help from a pair of American ninjas. This was her first international role starring alongside popular action star Michael Dudikoff. Her character plays a pivotal role in an attempting to help the ninjas keep her father safe, specifically in a big car chase scene and the final battle, where she goes undercover.
'ISIDINGO: THE NEED' — CHEREL DE VILLIERS
Join Jonathan as he takes us behind the scenes to meet the dress designer and hear what the other character have to say about Cherel's big day.
While many may have celebrated the World Cup fever in 2010, soap fans were over the moon when Botes returned to Isidingo: The Need as the fearsome Cherel de Villiers. The role made her a household name and would see her play the scheming femme fatale till her exit in the early 2010s. This would also see her tie the knot with the police commissioner in town, making her the mother of the new bad girl in The Deep, Charli. While she may have had the idyllic fairy-tale wedding, not all remained roses in Cherel’s chaotic world.
'LEGACY' — ANGELIQUE PRICE
Angelique takes her allegations about Dineo to Derek Watts on The 24th Hour.
In one of the most camp and meta telenovelas to hit South African screens, Botes played one of the matriarchs of the Price family in Legacy. Alongside other heavy hitter actresses such as Kgomotso Christopher and Mary-Anne Barlow, the character was another take on Cherel’s cunning habits.
'JEWEL' — TYRA
Sins of the past make themselves known in the present. Can love forgive all? #Jewel is now streaming.
Returning to the screen next to her Isidingo rival, Barker Heines (played by Robert Whitehead) Jewel explores the difficult realities behind a Sapphic affair. Fans looking for Botes’ take on quippy one-liners can expect plenty of them in this movie, which is now her final production.
