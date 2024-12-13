A chicken for December

Christmas in South Africa serves more surf than snow and I love it, but I wish our dishes were more authentic to the weather. Please may we not see a turkey. It is not our bird. Let’s enjoy the bounty of organic chicken.
This dry rub full chicken was inspired by Oom Piet, our dear close friend, more like family now, who loved to cook and gather us all around. His (or was it his wife’s?) clever idea of putting water at the bottom of the oven not to dry out the chicken is pure genius (so I’m tempted to think it was his wife’s idea). The spice mix, however — mixed in with what I remember of the tastes we all loved around their big kitchen table as we tucked into this grilled whole chicken — is mine.
This will be my December chicken, I think. I’m really looking forward to trying it on the braai. Creating new traditions of my own, with my own people and family is what I look forward to most. December is a great time to practise my intention of gathering with those close to me. We need nothing more than the simple pleasure of food and each other.
December Chicken
Ingredients
1 x whole organic chicken — spatchcock (leave the bones in)
2 x tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3 x teaspoons sumac
½ teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 x teaspoon jaggery or a muscovado sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Himalayan salt
½ teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon dried origanum
3 x brown onions cut into quarters
3 x cups of water, or enough to cover the bottom of the oven tray below.
Method
- Rub the rub all over the chicken. Place the chicken on top of the quartered onions and place in the fridge overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 170°C.
- Place the chicken onto a rack on top of a larger oven tray.
- Add water into the oven tray.
- Place the chicken in the oven and allow it to cook for about 2.5 hours, checking for water levels every hour.
When ready, let the chicken rest for a few minutes and serve with a delicious, crisp salad. Or put it on a board and pass it around to be enjoyed, gently picking your favourite piece. Savour the chicken and savour the moment with your people as you make memories.
For Food Sake
A chicken for December
Forget the turkey. Let’s enjoy the bounty of what’s authentically (and organically) ours
Image: Karolina Grabowska
It’s beginning to feel a lot like a furnace rather than festive, specially if you’re in Joburg.
A dear friend said recently: “It’s giving December, not the Dezemba we were expecting.”
This year has moved at a pace faster than a Chicken Licken “fly-thru”, and that has been a good thing, and one that has left us all wondering where the year went. There is a palpable weariness we had long before November, but we pressed on hoping for the Dezemba we deserve. Alas.
Someone asked on Instagram if we are in the festive season because we do not have the song of the year yet. There is no designated December tune we are playing on repeat.
This is a very interesting time for me. My older sister and I channel major “bah humbug” vibes with our constant refrain of “go easy on the goodwill and cheer.” When babies entered our lives, it changed the tone of the season somewhat.
Despite my lack of interest in the commercialisation of Christmas, I don’t mind December at all. It is such a special season filled with excitement, expectation and memories in the making.
Mardi Gras, Mama Mia and Starry Nights-themed festive feasts
I remember the joy and anticipation of school’s closing, knowing it meant endless time with cousins, sticky from eating all the fruits of the season mixed with that saltiness of being in seaside air. My grandmother’s table with big enamel dishes filled with amagwinya (vetkoek) that we’d grab as we walked in and out of the house. Or the afternoons as we sat on the stairs of the red stoep eating umphokoqo with ice cold, lumpy maas as a supper starter while our uncles braaied meat for mains.
December is a mood and a moment of a desired and much-needed pause, and also of connection and deep emotion.
If you’re from the Eastern Cape like me, we’ve grown up in a long lineage of amaGoduka (those who make the annual pilgrimage home to their respective places of origin at this time of year). Going home with new clothes and gifts, but mainly groceries. We remember the emphasis on food and making sure the fridges and chest freezer in the garage were sufficiently stocked for the holidays, and the many people who would pass through our family homes over the season.
Loving this summer season is easy, nostalgic and bittersweet. While we savour the sunny days of warm bodies going in and out seeking shade in shared spaces, always indulging in the most delicious food, we are filled with bittersweet moments of those we hold space in our hearts for, who no longer physically sit table-side. In this time of gathering, it often is so challenging for so many of us, thinking of those we love who no longer share the season with us in person, but are etched into the tablecloth of our memories of these times shared with them.
Image: 123rf.com
Christmas in South Africa serves more surf than snow and I love it, but I wish our dishes were more authentic to the weather. Please may we not see a turkey. It is not our bird. Let’s enjoy the bounty of organic chicken.
This dry rub full chicken was inspired by Oom Piet, our dear close friend, more like family now, who loved to cook and gather us all around. His (or was it his wife’s?) clever idea of putting water at the bottom of the oven not to dry out the chicken is pure genius (so I’m tempted to think it was his wife’s idea). The spice mix, however — mixed in with what I remember of the tastes we all loved around their big kitchen table as we tucked into this grilled whole chicken — is mine.
This will be my December chicken, I think. I’m really looking forward to trying it on the braai. Creating new traditions of my own, with my own people and family is what I look forward to most. December is a great time to practise my intention of gathering with those close to me. We need nothing more than the simple pleasure of food and each other.
December Chicken
Ingredients
1 x whole organic chicken — spatchcock (leave the bones in)
2 x tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3 x teaspoons sumac
½ teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 x teaspoon jaggery or a muscovado sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Himalayan salt
½ teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon dried origanum
3 x brown onions cut into quarters
3 x cups of water, or enough to cover the bottom of the oven tray below.
Method
When ready, let the chicken rest for a few minutes and serve with a delicious, crisp salad. Or put it on a board and pass it around to be enjoyed, gently picking your favourite piece. Savour the chicken and savour the moment with your people as you make memories.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Pimp my Christmas
Braai fan? Here's a healthy festive dish to add to your next grill
Oyster Box's Grill Room serving up AI and tradition with a flair
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos