Miss World SA Zoalize Janse van Rensburg takes cultural journey through UAE

24 December 2024 - 16:25 By TimesLIVE
Miss World SA Zoalize Janse van Rensburg during her recent trip to the UAE.
Image: Miss World SA

Reigning Miss World SA Zoalize Janse van Rensburg recently visited the Middle East where she took in the sights and sounds of the United Arab Emirates and was astounded to see the power of innovation to transform society.

While the glitz and glam of Dubai is well chronicled, she was impressed with the bigger story of leadership.

Dubai is the most populous city in the UAE and the capital of the Emirates of Dubai. It has a population of about 4-million, 90% of whom are expatriates. This large expatriate community is not compelled to follow the official religion which is Islam and includes Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and Sikhs

Janse van Rensburg immersed herself in the culture, visiting tourist spots but also learning about the history by visiting various museums, souks and temples. A particular highlight was driving across the desert to Abu Dhabi where she explored the Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

On her return to South Africa, Janse van Rensburg, together with her team, will start to prepare for Miss World, the date and venue for which will soon be announced. The last edition was held at the Ambani-owned Jio World Centre in Mumbai, India.

TimesLIVE

Miss SA is turning beauty into a power for good

Miss South Africa Mia le Roux, who is deaf, champions inclusivity for people with disabilities
2 days ago

Miss World SA jets off to Dubai for training

My preparations for Miss World have been a lifelong journey
1 week ago

‘It still feels like a dream, so surreal’: Miss Teen World Mogau Ramaila

At just 16, Mogau Ramaila has claimed the prestigious title of Miss Teen World, a milestone that has left her in awe of her journey.
2 weeks ago

‘Countless hours of craftsmanship’: Mia le Roux to unveil national costume at Cape Town Fashion Week

Miss South Africa 2024 Mia le Roux is set to showcase the national costume and an evening gown she intended to wear at the Miss Universe competition ...
4 weeks ago
