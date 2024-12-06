I’m not a fruit fan. I choose a carrot for sweetness and crunch any day and bananas are just the main ingredient in banana loaf. I wondered with amazement what my body was missing nutritionally when I was craving Cripps apples at some stage. Look them up, or better yet, find a good organic stockiest and taste one. Not too sweet, consistently crisp.
When I do deign to desire a fruit, I don’t mind a pear in season. I’ve been known to be fond of a Forelle or two, t not too much, but it must not be soft.
I think there is something supremely nostalgic for me in a pear. I remember eating dried pears as a child on holidays as a treat. In that dried mixed fruit bag, where my sisters and cousins would go for the peaches, I loved the pears and apricots for their tartness. That is the only soft pear I’ll bear in a dried fruit bag. Though knowing what I know now about food and fructose and the chemicals that can be present in dried fruit, I prefer my fruit fresh or not at all.
I also loved stewed fruit in a hotel buffet as a child. Yum.! Fruit salad with the orange juice mixed in is probably the genesis of my fruit fears. Stewed fruit also had pears and prunes. As I’ve grown older and increasingly interested in food and its benefits for our bodies, I’ve read about Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine and they both espouse the virtues and benefits of stewed or cooked pears or apples in the morning. I’ve tried it many times and can sayt I’ve enjoyed the feeling in my tummy. As an advocate for no waste, it’s such a great way to use fruit that’s coming to the end of its days in the fruit bowl or fridge.
Dessert for breakfast
This baked pear breakfast is comforting, fuss-free and helps start your day on a winning streak
Image: 123rf.com
We went to see a dietitian many years ago — my older sister and I — and she had a meal plan for me that included baking pears. While I found her recipe a little bland, I thought cinnamon can elevate it. The more I learnt how to play with flavours and marry them, it elevated my roasted pears into a breakfast I’d wake up ready to roast and rock my day. The love I have for breakfast is inexplicable. I do love that foundation to a day. Everything needs a good base, a soup and a stew, as well as the day we enter into.
Image: Tshepo Mathabathe
Baked pears
Method:
Meditate, shower, put your coffee on while this bakes and enjoy the delicious scent that fills your home while you wait for them to be ready. This breakfast is comforting from an olfactory sense first, which is the first part of relishing food and flavours. It may be popular in your households just from the comforting smell from the oven. This dish is fuss-free, but brings a sense of warmth and achievement early in the day. You feel like you start your day winning.
Wanted.
