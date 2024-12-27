For far too long, high fashion has been synonymous with skinny models and actresses and often ignored by bigger bodied stars. As one of the most prominent plus-sized models, Yseult shook up her usual rocker chick style with a refined look for the Cannes Film Festival. She rocks a Dior “new look”-inspired jacket and pleated skirt.
The classic look, often favoured by skinny hourglass figures, is made modern with black leather gloves and a matching conical hat. The look takes the old and gives it a breath of fresh air.
Tyla, Kim K, Babes Wodumo: best and worst dressed of 2024
From rising stars to red carpet veterans, see which stars shone and who was in the dark when it came to fashion
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
BEST
TYLA
For her debut on the Met Gala carpet, Tyla was dressed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for the “Garden of Time” theme at the prestigious event. The Water singer was covered in sand and a stone dress encrusted with crystal studs.
Perfectly hugging her petite body, the shape and use of different shades allows us to enjoy the beauty of the cascading gown without enveloping Tyla in a highly conceptual outfit. The look is a masterpiece in dress-making and a memorable effort that captures her approach.
DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards have slowly become a top red carpet affair to watch. This year, Randolph won the red carpet in a brown Wiederhoeft gown. The outfit is a great addition to her repertoire as she rocks a fiery auburn hairdo with a wet look, making the corseted gown reminiscent of Kim Kardashian's unforgettable Met Gala 2019 look.
In a year in which Randolph has been lauded for her acting chops, this proved she is a style star to watch.
YSEULT
Image: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
For far too long, high fashion has been synonymous with skinny models and actresses and often ignored by bigger bodied stars. As one of the most prominent plus-sized models, Yseult shook up her usual rocker chick style with a refined look for the Cannes Film Festival. She rocks a Dior “new look”-inspired jacket and pleated skirt.
The classic look, often favoured by skinny hourglass figures, is made modern with black leather gloves and a matching conical hat. The look takes the old and gives it a breath of fresh air.
WORST
LINDA MOREL
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
While she has an eye for casting top stars in productions, Morel's outfit is a failed attempt at almost every trend out there, namely a hairband that doesn't help the look, a boxy cut dress that does nothing for her figure, opera gloves that should have been left off, kidcore accessorising that is supposed to match her floral shoes, and an oversized bow that leans into the train staple.
KIM KARDASHIAN
Image: Andrew Kelly
As one of the top stars to watch at the Met Gala, Kardashian has always turned heads since her debut in 2013. However, in a theme that provided furtive ground for a creative approach, the queen of hourglass figures missed the mark after her contentious Marilyn Monroe look from 2023. Perhaps we are seeing the decline of Kim K's red carpet power.
CHRIS HEMSWORTH AND ELSA PATAKY
Image: Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Couples are expected to rock complementary looks that highlight each other's outfits.
Perhaps an instruction to their stylist was to lean into Hollywood's dead stripped-down trend of effortless beauty looks and conventional ensembles. The pair seem to take a dated approach to everything, from matchy-matchy looks to unremarkable tailoring. A specially disappointing effort for the Met Gala.
BABES WODUMO
As she prepares for a return to the music scene, Babes's “last minute” conceptual outfit may have carried a lot of sentiment but lacks finesse. The wedding gown is anything but a chic spin on South African fashion. While paying homage to her late husband to follow the theme, the gown is over-accessorised and doesn't need many of the elements on her bust.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
The fashion of Chidimma: how Miss Universe Africa's fashion is a winner
Five AI shopping scams to beware of for this festive season
Five skincare trends of 2024 we are not leaving behind
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos