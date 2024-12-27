Lifestyle

Tyla, Kim K, Babes Wodumo: best and worst dressed of 2024

From rising stars to red carpet veterans, see which stars shone and who was in the dark when it came to fashion

27 December 2024 - 13:00
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Tyla attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 6 2024.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

BEST

TYLA

For her debut on the Met Gala carpet, Tyla was dressed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for the “Garden of Time” theme at the prestigious event. The Water singer was covered in sand and a stone dress encrusted with crystal studs.

Perfectly hugging her petite body, the shape and use of different shades allows us to enjoy the beauty of the cascading gown without enveloping Tyla in a highly conceptual outfit. The look is a masterpiece in dress-making and a memorable effort that captures her approach.

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH

Cynthia Erivo and Da'Vine Joy Randolph attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at the American Museum of Natural History.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards have slowly become a top red carpet affair to watch. This year, Randolph won the red carpet in a brown Wiederhoeft gown. The outfit is a great addition to her repertoire as she rocks a fiery auburn hairdo with a wet look, making the corseted gown reminiscent of Kim Kardashian's unforgettable Met Gala 2019 look.

In a year in which Randolph has been lauded for her acting chops, this proved she is a style star to watch.

YSEULT

Yseult attends the 'Megalopolis' red carpet event at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.
Image: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

For far too long, high fashion has been synonymous with skinny models and actresses and often ignored by bigger bodied stars. As one of the most prominent plus-sized models, Yseult shook up her usual rocker chick style with a refined look for the Cannes Film Festival. She rocks a Dior “new look”-inspired jacket and pleated skirt.

The classic look, often favoured by skinny hourglass figures, is made modern with black leather gloves and a matching conical hat. The look takes the old and gives it a breath of fresh air.

WORST

LINDA MOREL

Linda Morel at the 75th Emmy Awards on January 15 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

While she has an eye for casting top stars in productions, Morel's outfit is a failed attempt at almost every trend out there, namely a hairband that doesn't help the look, a boxy cut dress that does nothing for her figure, opera gloves that should have been left off, kidcore accessorising that is supposed to match her floral shoes, and an oversized bow that leans into the train staple.

KIM KARDASHIAN

An odd choice for former Met Gala queen Kim Kardashian.
Image: Andrew Kelly

As one of the top stars to watch at the Met Gala, Kardashian has always turned heads since her debut in 2013. However, in a theme that provided furtive ground for a creative approach, the queen of hourglass figures missed the mark after her contentious Marilyn Monroe look from 2023. Perhaps we are seeing the decline of Kim K's red carpet power.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH AND ELSA PATAKY

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth strike a pose on the red carpet.
Image: Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Couples are expected to rock complementary looks that highlight each other's outfits. 

Perhaps an instruction to their stylist was to lean into Hollywood's dead stripped-down trend of effortless beauty looks and conventional ensembles. The pair seem to take a dated approach to everything, from matchy-matchy looks to unremarkable tailoring. A specially disappointing effort for the Met Gala.

BABES WODUMO

As she prepares for a return to the music scene, Babes's “last minute” conceptual outfit may have carried a lot of sentiment but lacks finesse. The wedding gown is anything but a chic spin on South African fashion. While paying homage to her late husband to follow the theme, the gown is over-accessorised and doesn't need many of the elements on her bust.

