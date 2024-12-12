What is your ultimate sleep luxury?
Upping your beauty sleep game
We speak to Shaheda Sayed about her new rest-focused brand
Image: Supplied
Shaheda Sayed is well versed in the world of fashion. A serious taste maker, the launch of her rest-focused brand comes as a welcome surprise.
Through her own life experiences, the founder of H8URS identified the need to prioritise sleep health in a world where many aspects of modern life seem to work against it. We cannot turn our backs on all aspects of modernity, and nor would we want to, so H8URS was conceptualised at the confluence of nature, science and the human spirit. The craving for beauty, harmony and connection as well as the little luxuries in life that add joy and lightness to the journey.
We speak to Sayed about her new venture.
What is your ultimate sleep luxury?
The finest of Egyptian cotton bed linen matched with luxury mattresses that are crafted with high quality materials, advanced technology and superior craftsmanship together with savouring the sweetest Turkish cherries.
What drew you to sleepwear?
The question may be more what drew me to wellbeing and sleep in the first place. Sleepwear followed as a natural extension of wellbeing. There is so much focus on outer wear in the world of apparel and fashion today, and not enough focus on how to dress when one goes to bed. For about seven to eight hours one should be in the most comfortable, most beautiful sleepwear as one puts one’s body to rest and to restore. Quality sleepwear can significantly enhance your sleep by providing comfort, regulating body temperature and promoting relaxation.
What inspired the use of stripes in your launch collection?
I was seeking a unique point of view and that was the timeless to differentiate the design aesthetics of the H8URS brand and create a signature identity. Vertical stripes are also associated with strength, sophistication, vitality, prestige and success in striped suits and shirts.
Stripes not only represent physical and emotional healing, they also represent prosperity and are a timeless classic.
The five intersecting points on the logo represent the profound interconnectivity between sleep and the five hormonal cycles of a woman’s reproductive life. Our tagline “Rest, Relax, Recharge, Repeat” is a reminder that consistency is key to pressing reset on your circadian rhythm, the body clock that lies at the heart of it all.
Image: Supplied
What are your bedtime rituals?
Shower to remove the day’s energy and prepare to slow down for the evening.
Stop eating three to four hours before bedtime to ensure the quality of my sleep cycle does not impact my body doing its work at night.
My pillow is gently sprayed with our deep sleep pillow spray and contains the essential oils lavender, chamomile, marjoram and frankincense that add to relaxation and promote sleep, calming the body and mind. I also use a sleep pulse roll-on behind my pulse points, mainly behind my ears and on my shoulders. Two hours before bedtime I take one magnesium capsule that supports quality sleep, relaxes muscles and soothes nervous stress and tension. Then I extend gratitude for the day before dozing off.
Sleepwear as streetwear. What are your thoughts?
Love. Love. One should be more considered about what one wears to bed. I always imagine if I had to seamlessly transition from night to day, how would I style my sleepwear as opposed to the other way round. Slippers are so much fun too, not the fluffy ones.
What is the luxury of sleep to you?
Sleep is more than a luxury. it is core to wellbeing, health and performance. It is an honouring of my body and my health. The ultimate luxury, though, is to sleep in. There is nothing to describe the feeling where one’s body is completely at rest.
Image: Supplied
What inspired you to start the brand?
H8OURS is all about honouring our bodies, and life itself, as a miracle of interwoven systems that includes the soul and the nurturing, inspirational power of community. Sleep is our inner sanctum, a place where we connect with ourselves and our experiences in the profoundest of ways.
H8OURS has carefully created a range of feel-good luxury products, supported by science, that will have you happily anticipating bedtime and enjoying plenty of refreshing and revitalising shut eye.
What is your ideal breakfast while in a pair of H8OURS pyjamas?
A fresh pineapple and ginger shot followed by papaya, blueberries and double cream yoghurt. Then some sourdough toast with layers of thick Lurpak and cherry jam. Alternatively butter fluffy pancakes with berry compote and Karak cardamon tea (sugar-free). The list could be endless as I love a good breakfast. When in Cape Town visit Hemelhuijs for arguably the best breakfast, artfully blending SA heritage with global culinary influences.
A wonderful striped collection of locally made, cotton sleepwear is a luxury we can welcome into our wardrobes. Tis the season for gifting, and these might be a wonderful option.
Wanted.
