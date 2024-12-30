Ready for those resolutions? Here are five ways to help you kick bad habits

For many people, the best way to kick off the year is with new resolutions that define how they will approach the goals they set for themselves. Whether it's excessive nail-biting, doom scrolling, pimple popping or reaching for yet another cigarette, many of us are guilty of continuing bad habits we should best leave in 2024.
Eager to help nip bad habits in the bud, the experts at Vape Globe assessed some of the least desirable tendencies and provided five unconventional ways to tackle them effectively.
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT)
EFT, or tapping, is a powerful tool for breaking hand-related habits like nail biting and skin picking. This method pairs psychological techniques with acupressure to reduce the intensity of urges.
By tapping on specific meridian points (acupuncture points used for pain and anxiety management) such as the outer corners of the eyes, the point between your nose and upper lip, and just below the collarbones while focusing on the urge to engage in a habit, you can significantly decrease the desire to continue the behaviour.
Breathing exercises
Breathwork can be an effective way to manage the psychological triggers that lead to habits like scrolling on your phone as a distraction or nail biting. When you get an urge, techniques such as diaphragmatic breathing or box breathing activate the nervous system’s calming response, and shifts your focus.
Directing your attention to your breath can bring a sense of calm and give you a mental break from the urge to engage in these habits. Also, breathwork offers an immediate tool you can use anytime.
Why your New Year’s resolutions flopped and how to reboot them
Hypnotherapy
Hypnotherapy can help you overcome habits by guiding you into a state of deep relaxation, in which positive suggestions are more readily accepted by the subconscious mind.
By targeting the subconscious, this method can reduce the frequency of negative behaviours, often by relieving the stress that fuels them. Self-administered hypnotherapy, often guided by recordings, can also be a convenient way to practise this technique.
Find an offline hobby
Engaging in a simple, hands-on hobby like knitting, crocheting or reading books can be a great way to replace habits like nail biting or doom scrolling. The idea is to keep your hands busy with an activity that provides a sense of accomplishment.
Picking up a hobby keeps your hands and mind occupied, which can reduce the urge to engage in bad habits. Plus, it’s a productive way to relieve stress and can provide a much-needed distraction.
Mindfulness meditation
Mindfulness meditation is a renowned method for increasing awareness and gaining control over compulsive habits like face touching or nail biting. There are many free guides concerning specific topics online, making this method highly accessible.
Practising meditation regularly helps you observe your urges without acting on them. It aims to rewire your brain’s response to the triggers of these habits, promoting a greater sense of control.
