Beyoncé, Sabrina, Zendaya: Celeb fitness to take into 2025

Running out of fun ways to stay fit? Here's how your favourite stars can inspire your fitness goals

31 December 2024 - 12:06
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Beyoncé increases her training routine before tours.
Image: Supplied

Between multiple servings of seconds and greasy hangover dinners, the last thing on most people's minds is how often they've hit the gym this festive season.

Fitness expert and CEO of Sprung Gym Flooring, Richard McKay, reveals how your favourite celebrities stay in top shape year-round — and how you can use their secrets to transform your fitness routine as you prepare for 2025.

BEYONCÉ

Beyoncé combines strength, cardio and dance to stay fit. Post-twins, she embraced a curvier body and focused on patience. Her leg routine includes jumping lunges and plié jumps, and she prioritises stretching for flexibility.

Beyoncé often does quick bodyweight exercises between rehearsals. To prepare for tours, she increases her training to two days, blending cardio and strength.

SABRINA CARPENTER

Sabrina Carpenter embraces a holistic fitness routine.
Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter balances a busy career with a holistic fitness routine. She incorporates Pilates, both mat and Reformer, into her workouts, often training with friends for fun.

Carpenter also enjoys walking, whether travelling or at home, and uses infrared saunas for muscle recovery. Horseback riding helps her core strength. Her approach blends physical activity with mental wellness, prioritising a well-rounded fitness routine.

PAUL MESCAL

Paul Mescal's fitness routine supports muscle development.
Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Paul Mescal’s workout focuses on building muscle and agility. His training includes heavy lifting to stimulate growth, followed by body-part-specific sessions.

With a diet rich in protein and healthy fats, Paul aims for a slight calorie surplus to support muscle development. He balances intense training with occasional drinks, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and enjoying the process.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift likes to build stamina by running while singing her setlist.
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s training for her performances is intense, focusing on strength and conditioning during the off-season. On tour, she maintains her fitness with biweekly sessions for stability and mobility.

Taylor builds stamina by running while singing her set list. She also works on breathing techniques to strengthen her core, embracing resilience in both her training and mindset.

ZENDAYA

Zendaya keeps her fitness fun by wearing different wigs.
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Zendaya’s fitness routine blends dance, tennis, and home workouts. To prepare for Challengers, she trained for three months, focusing on tennis and athleticism.   

Zendaya enjoys circuits with TRX straps, push-ups, bicycle crunches, squats and lunges. She keeps fitness fun by incorporating different wigs, making workouts feel like acting and always finding joy in exercise.

TOM HOLLAND

Tom Holland concentrates on developing lean muscle mass and mobility.
Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tom Holland’s workout emphasises lean muscle mass and mobility. His routine combines compound movements with functional exercises, focusing on full-body circuits.

Holland also incorporates recovery, spending 30 minutes post-workout to prevent injury. His training avoids bodybuilding moves, instead focusing on agility and flexibility to stay mobile for intense activity.

DUA LIPA

Dua Lipa likes to recover from her workouts by taking naps.
Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Dua Lipa’s fitness routine is designed to stay lean and toned. Her workouts include hill sprints followed by full-body exercises, mixing bodyweight training, equipment and agility work.

Recovery is crucial, with naps for muscle repair. Dua enjoys boxing and yoga, incorporating Pilates and spinning while on tour to keep workouts interesting and maintain balance.

AUSTIN BUTLER

Austin Butler works on increasing his strength and flexibility for stunt work.
Image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Austin Butler’s routine focuses on strength and flexibility. His workout includes compound lifts like bench presses, dead lifts and squats, with a focus on gradual progression.

Butler's diet includes 3,000 calories daily from simple foods like chicken and brown rice to support muscle growth. His training ensures strength and flexibility, vital for stunt work in demanding roles.

GLEN POWELL

Glen Powell integrates supersets to maximise efficiency and elevate his heart rate.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Glen Powell’s workout focuses on upper-body muscle building and functional lower-body training. He includes gymnastic ring work, such as push-ups and rows, to engage his entire body.   

He integrates supersets to maximise efficiency and elevate heart rate. His routine emphasises muscle definition and consistency, and he continues his workouts even after filming wraps. 

