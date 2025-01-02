Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked red carpet nail art
The year continued to be one for red carpet method dressing, and we have loved witnessing so many iconic method dressing moments, from Zendaya’s high fashion tennis inspired looks for the movie Challengers to Ariana Grande and Erivo’s bestie-coded pink and green looks inspired by Wicked characters Glinda and Elphaba.
However, while fashion girlies were savouring the garments and fashion references, we had our eyes fixed on Erivo’s nails during the Wicked movie premiere red carpets. Paying homage to Elphaba’s emerald clad nails in the movie, Erivo wore sets of super long, coffin-shaped nails covered with bejewelled, emerald nail art to accompany her Elphaba-coded green looks.
She sparked interview questions about how she gets daily tasks done with such long nails. We didn’t care how seemingly impractical they were. It gave iconic diva, main-character energy and we loved the theatrics and sheer commitment to character.
Top beauty moments of 2024 to take into the new year
A look at the definitive moments on the runway and red carpet
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards
Pat McGrath’s viral porcelain doll makeup at Margiela
It’s been a while since a makeup look has caused such a viral shift in the beauty world and single-handedly reignited the artistry of makeup. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath did just that when she sent global shockwaves with the most viral runway makeup look of the year, seen at the Maison Margiela Haute Couture SS24 show in January last year.
Otherworldly and supernaturally glossy; models were sent out with vibrant yet diffused doll-like makeup and pencil-thin eyebrows coated with the most surreal vinyl glaze over the skin, reminiscent of glass.
From Kryolan’s Professional Makeup Liquid Glass to Freeman’s Renewing Peel-Off Gel Mask, the look had makeup artists and beauty lovers racking their brains trying to work out which product she used to create the look, and sparking a plethora of tutorials testing out the theories. After days of speculation, McGrath let the world in on the secret by hosting a TikTok Live masterclass recreating the look and revealing the glass skin was the result of a combination of four peel off masks and a clear gloss product mixed with distilled water and airbrushed onto the skin in layers.
