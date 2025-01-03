Lifestyle

Thapelo Mokoena, Method Man, Kuli and more: festive style for men over 40

A look at how older gents can incorporate their style into summer wardrobes

03 January 2025 - 09:22
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

THAPELO MOKOENA

1. Stripe flat cap, Woolworths, R269 2. Slim fit ribbed vest top, Superbalist, R179. 3. Regular fit linen-blend trousers, Superbalist, R429. 4. Men's white sneakers, Aldo, R1,699.
1. Stripe flat cap, Woolworths, R269 2. Slim fit ribbed vest top, Superbalist, R179. 3. Regular fit linen-blend trousers, Superbalist, R429. 4. Men's white sneakers, Aldo, R1,699.
Image: Supplied/Instagram @mokoenalive

The actor and business mogul is loved by fans for his approach to a metropolitan style blended with an ever-evolving take on eclectic Afropolitan pieces.

This summer, brighten up those all-black looks with lighter tones and look to a less-is-more approach. Classic pieces such as flat caps and low-rise sneakers of your choice can go well with linen-blend items and loose fitting tops or tanks in the heat.

KULI CHANA

1. Men's white oversized scuba top, The Fix, R169. 2. Men's lounger blublock glasses, Markham, R160. 3. Colour block floral border print satin feel scarf, Kelso, R89.99. 4. Relaxed fit knee-length shorts, H&M, R379.
1. Men's white oversized scuba top, The Fix, R169. 2. Men's lounger blublock glasses, Markham, R160. 3. Colour block floral border print satin feel scarf, Kelso, R89.99. 4. Relaxed fit knee-length shorts, H&M, R379.
Image: Supplied/Instagram @khulichana01

Through his fashion evolution, Chana has graduated from a casual yet fresh approach to urban wear to matured ensembles that prioritise comfort while emphasising bold style choices.

One of his favoured staple pieces is a neck scarf that shows you don't need to be stuck to wearing neckties or hot turtlenecks. Look to oversized T-shirts (in scuba or naturally hydrophobic fabrics) that are complimented by boxy relaxed fit shorts or trousers. This style is great for petite men as well, so don't be scared to try layering accessories such as hats and eye-catching glasses or shades.

COLMAN DOMINGO

1. Shimmer relaxed fit co-ord shirt, Luella, R699. 2. Necklace cornelia silver, Mango, R429. 3. Valerie western boot, Poetry, R1,099. 4. Pleated wide leg snakeskin print pants, Luella R479.
1. Shimmer relaxed fit co-ord shirt, Luella, R699. 2. Necklace cornelia silver, Mango, R429. 3. Valerie western boot, Poetry, R1,099. 4. Pleated wide leg snakeskin print pants, Luella R479.
Image: Supplied/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

While some might be leaving coastal towns for cities, that does not mean the many parties we get to attend are over, specially for stylish gents like Colman Domingo, who are not limited by the gendered rules in fashion.

Ditch the suit and tie and look to unique cut blouses, say goodbye to the brogue and try statement boots instead, and give those straight cut trousers a break and try wide legged or pleated pants. When it comes to accessories, look to striking rings or neckpieces that bring attention to fresh manicures or dropped necklines respectively.

STEVE HARVEY

1. Creased-effect linen polo shirt Zara, R1,699. 2. Men's upstyled black Aviator sunglasses, Markham, R199. 3. Wide linen-blend pull-on trousers black, R379. 4. Masculino mule loafer, Loafer King SA, R1,900.
1. Creased-effect linen polo shirt Zara, R1,699. 2. Men's upstyled black Aviator sunglasses, Markham, R199. 3. Wide linen-blend pull-on trousers black, R379. 4. Masculino mule loafer, Loafer King SA, R1,900.
Image: Supplied/Instagram @iamsteveharveytv

For those who are still calling the coast home, take to evening wear à la Steve Harvey, in relaxed co-ord sets. Mix up the look with contrasting colours for a more casual approach and let your accessories do the talking with loafers and sunglasses or man bags that match the tones from your choice of shoe.

METHOD MAN

1. Avanglion Sunglasses Gold Square Sunglasses, YDE, R240. 2. Printed Pattern Golf T-shirt green & white, Boys of Soweto, R2,499. 3. Slim fit linen suit trousers beige, H&M, R799. 4. Tomi Luxury Men’s Watch, Tempo, R 390.
1. Avanglion Sunglasses Gold Square Sunglasses, YDE, R240. 2. Printed Pattern Golf T-shirt green & white, Boys of Soweto, R2,499. 3. Slim fit linen suit trousers beige, H&M, R799. 4. Tomi Luxury Men’s Watch, Tempo, R 390.
Image: Supplied/Jared Siskin-Getty Images for STARZ

Over the past few years, Method Man has transformed from a brash yet comedic rapper with a gangster swagger to a seasoned actor who looks to refined fashion pieces. While you will rarely see him in Fubu bomber jackets and Timberlands nowadays, he still loves designer items that allow him to flaunt his flashy style.

Look to print heavy shirts that will work well with pastel colour pieces or cooler tones. While his preferences such as Audemars Piguet and Rolex are heavy on the Januworry wallet, stainless steel dupes from regular retailers will do the trick.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

From Trevor Noah to Siya Kolisi, here's how to groom and stay fit like a pro

See our six celeb-proof tips to help keep you stay on point with your grooming
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Ox Nché talks grooming and his post-match skincare

As Dove Men+Care's new champion for mental and holistic health, we get tips from the formidable Springbok
Lifestyle
3 months ago

5 steps to help you perfect the 360 waves hair trend

The throwback style is making a comeback - here are easy steps to rock it, with a rundown of what you will need to maintain it.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Q&A | Top TV moment of 2024: how 'Skeem Saam's' rape storyline broke SA Lifestyle
  2. Top beauty moments of 2024 to take into the new year Lifestyle
  3. Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute Lifestyle
  4. Thapelo Mokoena, Method Man, Kuli and more: festive style for men over 40 Lifestyle
  5. MICHAEL FRIDJHON | Festive wines to suit the size of your bonus Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS