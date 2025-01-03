While some might be leaving coastal towns for cities, that does not mean the many parties we get to attend are over, specially for stylish gents like Colman Domingo, who are not limited by the gendered rules in fashion.
Ditch the suit and tie and look to unique cut blouses, say goodbye to the brogue and try statement boots instead, and give those straight cut trousers a break and try wide legged or pleated pants. When it comes to accessories, look to striking rings or neckpieces that bring attention to fresh manicures or dropped necklines respectively.
Thapelo Mokoena, Method Man, Kuli and more: festive style for men over 40
A look at how older gents can incorporate their style into summer wardrobes
THAPELO MOKOENA
Image: Supplied/Instagram @mokoenalive
The actor and business mogul is loved by fans for his approach to a metropolitan style blended with an ever-evolving take on eclectic Afropolitan pieces.
This summer, brighten up those all-black looks with lighter tones and look to a less-is-more approach. Classic pieces such as flat caps and low-rise sneakers of your choice can go well with linen-blend items and loose fitting tops or tanks in the heat.
KULI CHANA
Image: Supplied/Instagram @khulichana01
Through his fashion evolution, Chana has graduated from a casual yet fresh approach to urban wear to matured ensembles that prioritise comfort while emphasising bold style choices.
One of his favoured staple pieces is a neck scarf that shows you don't need to be stuck to wearing neckties or hot turtlenecks. Look to oversized T-shirts (in scuba or naturally hydrophobic fabrics) that are complimented by boxy relaxed fit shorts or trousers. This style is great for petite men as well, so don't be scared to try layering accessories such as hats and eye-catching glasses or shades.
COLMAN DOMINGO
Image: Supplied/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
While some might be leaving coastal towns for cities, that does not mean the many parties we get to attend are over, specially for stylish gents like Colman Domingo, who are not limited by the gendered rules in fashion.
Ditch the suit and tie and look to unique cut blouses, say goodbye to the brogue and try statement boots instead, and give those straight cut trousers a break and try wide legged or pleated pants. When it comes to accessories, look to striking rings or neckpieces that bring attention to fresh manicures or dropped necklines respectively.
STEVE HARVEY
Image: Supplied/Instagram @iamsteveharveytv
For those who are still calling the coast home, take to evening wear à la Steve Harvey, in relaxed co-ord sets. Mix up the look with contrasting colours for a more casual approach and let your accessories do the talking with loafers and sunglasses or man bags that match the tones from your choice of shoe.
METHOD MAN
Image: Supplied/Jared Siskin-Getty Images for STARZ
Over the past few years, Method Man has transformed from a brash yet comedic rapper with a gangster swagger to a seasoned actor who looks to refined fashion pieces. While you will rarely see him in Fubu bomber jackets and Timberlands nowadays, he still loves designer items that allow him to flaunt his flashy style.
Look to print heavy shirts that will work well with pastel colour pieces or cooler tones. While his preferences such as Audemars Piguet and Rolex are heavy on the Januworry wallet, stainless steel dupes from regular retailers will do the trick.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
From Trevor Noah to Siya Kolisi, here's how to groom and stay fit like a pro
Ox Nché talks grooming and his post-match skincare
5 steps to help you perfect the 360 waves hair trend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos