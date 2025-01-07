Naomi Osaka announces break-up with Cordae ahead of Australian Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has revealed that she and American rapper Cordae have ended their romantic relationship.

In an Instagram story shared on Monday she announced the split.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” Osaka wrote.

“No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad. Honestly, really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together,” she said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion concluded the post with a red heart emoji, but did not specify when the break-up occurred.

Osaka and Cordae, both 27, had been together since 2019 and share a one-year-old daughter, Shai. The couple had kept their personal lives largely private.

Osaka’s announcement comes just days before the start of the 2025 Australian Open, where she will be focused on her tennis career and recovery from an abdominal injury.

The tennis star had recently competed in the WTA Auckland Open but had to withdraw from the final due to the injury.

Despite this Osaka remains optimistic about the year ahead.

“I've come to the conclusion that what's meant for me is meant for me, and maybe certain situations occur to train my mind for what's to come. Maybe there's bigger and better things on my path and I just have to continue the journey to encounter them. That being said, this is about to be a great year,” she shared in a post from Auckland, New Zealand.