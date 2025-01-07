Lifestyle

WATCH | No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo — so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?

07 January 2025 - 09:43 By Thabo Tshabalala and Craig Jacobs
This year, the King’s Plate at Kenilworth Racecourse missed its usual star-studded line-up, with no Bonang, Nomzamo or even Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos in sight.

However, the celebrities who did attend made a valiant effort to embrace the “shades of blue and white” dress code with style. Watch the video to find out who turned up and how they brought elegance to one of Cape Town’s most glamorous events.

