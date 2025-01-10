“I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. Life keeps happening regardless of whether I’m sober or not, but today I get to show up for it,” she said.
'I'm sober, I get to smile today' — Paris Jackson celebrates five years of sobriety
Image: Paris Jackson Instagram
Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, has marked a huge milestone in her life - five years of sobriety.
The 26-year-old model and musician shared her journey with her followers on Instagram, offering an intimate look at the highs and lows of her recovery from heroin and alcohol addiction.
In a powerful post, Jackson captioned a video with the words: “I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict. Today marks five years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol.”
The video features raw, emotional footage that includes clips from her past struggles, such as one of her crying, juxtaposed with moments of joy from her life in sobriety.
“To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface,” she wrote.
“I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust,” she said.
She expressed the beauty of truly experiencing life without the numbing effects of substances.
“I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. Life keeps happening regardless of whether I’m sober or not, but today I get to show up for it,” she said.
The video also serves as a tribute to her sobriety journey, showing her engaging in activities she now cherishes, from singing on stage and hiking to rock wall climbing. One particularly touching moment includes Paris sharing a kiss with her fiancé, music producer Justin Long, as they explore a cave together.
As the video draws to a close, Paris is seen surrounded by loved ones and her dog, looking peaceful and content.
Paris has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed the depth of her battles, including her past use of drugs and self-harm.
She shared that several of her tattoos were intended to cover up scars from her history of drug use and depression, and disclosed that she had attempted suicide multiple times.
Paris also revealed that her healing led her to a therapeutic school in Utah, which she described as a transformative experience.
Through the video, Paris reflects on how far she has come, expressing disbelief at how much she has gained in recovery.
“I can’t believe I almost missed it all,” she said.
Paris is not only grateful for her sobriety but for the love and support she has received from those who have helped her along the way.
“To those that helped me on this journey, if only for just the beginning, middle, or the whole time so far, you know who you are and I owe you my life. Thank you. Thank God.” she said.
Last month, she shared the news of her engagement to producer Long, who is known for his work with 5 Seconds of Summer.
