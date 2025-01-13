Beyoncé’s foundation donates R47.9m to LA fire relief
13 January 2025 - 10:59
Beyoncé has pledged to donate $2.5m (R47.9m) to Los Angeles fire relief through her BeyGOOD charity foundation...
