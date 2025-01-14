Lifestyle

Five 2025 hottest baking trends

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these sugary treats

14 January 2025 - 11:47
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
An assortment of tasty treats to satisfy a sweet tooth, as predicted by Just Teddy Fine Boulangerie and Pâtisserie.
Image: Masi Losi

For all dessert chefs, patissiers and lovers of good bakes, it's always the right time to satisfy your sweet tooth with these five sugary treats guaranteed to rule 2025, as predicted by Just Teddy.

Teddy Zaki, creative director of the popular Parisian & Middle Eastern-inspired patisserie and boulangerie, hand-picked the hottest baking trends.

Renowned for its distinct Eurocentric designs and opulent ornate finishes, the eatery based in Hype Park and Sandton, Johannesburg, teleports its guests on an exhilarating wanderlust confectionery journey.

“When we decided on the design of the space, we made it visually pretty as it gives you a feeling you are not sitting in a mall,” Zaki said.

“When we moved from our first store at 1 Fox Market in the Johannesburg CBD, we needed a place and area where people could understand what we do and Hyde Park Corner made sense.”   

It was at the historic old mining sheds that Just Teddy launched its popular high tea service.    

“People would come to high tea in the old shed building. When they came in there a table was laid with fine tablecloths, China dinnerware and fine pastry. It was very popular. We were there for two years.”   

Actors Lala Tuku and Makoma Mohale at the Sunday Times 2025 A-Listers You Need To Know lunch at Hyde Park Corner.
Image: Masi Losi

The name Just Teddy was inspired by Zaki’s tenure as a contestant and finalist on The Great South African Bake Off in 2015. He placed second in the baking competition.    

The franchise plans to expand its culinary offerings with indoor private catering.   

“I believe many people want to entertain in their homes again. During Covid-19 people realised they could cook themselves but needed a bit of help so they would order dessert from us. In-house catering is controlled because we are giving the best that will go on dinner party tables,” Zaki said.   

The Just Teddy Hyde Park private dining space is adjacent to the test kitchen. The Alice in Wonderland space in the middle of the mall features muted minty botanical wallpaper and low-hanging fringed lighting fixtures finished with luxe textures and touches.     

Last Thursday, Just Teddy was the meeting place for the Sunday Times 2025 A-listers luncheon. The eclectic mix of high-profile stars making the list ranged from top players in entertainment to fashion, arts, digital and business and was picked by social columnist Craig Jacobs.

With bubbles in hand, guests were treated to an exquisite intimate luncheon. Entrées with “Fancy Street Food” themes were served before we tucked into the delicious mains of grilled fillet, chicken schnitzel, grilled hake and pomodoro served with tagliatelle pasta.    

“The lunch is all about introducing and reminding people who is relevant in society. When we started, in 2018, we went to the top with captains of industry. Famous artist Nelson Makamo, former beauty queen and entrepreneur Basetsana Kumalo and media personality Lerato Kganyago are former A-listers,” said Jacobs.  

Guests at the Sunday Times 2025 A-Listers You Need To Know lunch.
Image: Masi Losi

Below are Just Teddy's 2025 hottest baking trends:

Almond petit fours 

“The first of the two bakes are almond petit fours. These are almond-based marzipan dipped in several flavours. God forbid we run out petit fours,” Zaki said.

Persian love cake

“Our signature bake is pistachio Persian love cake, made with pistachio sponge, rose water, cardamom, pistachio nuts and rose petals. Finished off with a pomegranate drizzle, slivered pistachio, editable rose petals and gold leaf,” said the 52-year-old self-taught baker and entrepreneur.    

Macarons

Macarons are the top choice for functions, special occasions and gifting. The melt-in-the-mouth French confection can be customised with signature golden iridescent edible paint and personalised branding.

“People go gaga for macaroons,” Zaki said.     

Chocolate tart

“For pure chocolate indulgence, the chocolate tart is made of sweet pastry with cocoa base, 70% dark Lindt chocolate ganache and finished off with a whipped chocolate ganache. Chocolate heaven,” he said.   

High tea stand

A sweet and salty creation with a pretzel gently edges out the last treat positioned at the bottom of the authentic high-tea stand.    

“It is made with a chocolate base and cheesecake filling to cut the sweetness, caramel, popcorn and pretzel for a salted finish. I don’t think you can go wrong,” Zaki said.

Sunday Times' 2025 A-listers 

  • Denetric Malope
  • Makoma Mohale
  • Kuhle Adams
  • Prev Reddy
  • Khanyisile Mbongwa
  • Lala Tuku
  • Lichi Pan
  • Mihlali “K.Keed” Koyana
  • Nitsa Comninos-Rose.
Model Denetric Malope was announced as an A-Lister You Need to Know at the luncheon held at Just Teddy in Hyde Park Corner shopping centre.
Image: Masi Losi
Li Chi Pan and Emmanuel Tjiya at the A-Listers You Need to Know lunch.
Image: Masi Losi
Comedian and actor Prev Reddy was announced as an A-Lister You Need to Know.
Image: Masi Losi
Actor and comedian Prev Reddy and rapper K Keed at the Sunday Times 2025 A-Listers You Need To Know lunch.
Image: Masi Losi
TV presenter Kuhle Adams and art curator Khanyisile Mbongwa, who was announced as an A-Lister You Need to Know.
Image: Masi Losi
Model Denetric Malope at the Sunday Times 2025 A- Listers You Need To Know lunch.
Image: MASI LOSI

