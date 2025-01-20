Join Savanna’s #TryJanuary movement and you could win

For many of us, heading back to work after the festive season marks the first real test of those New Year’s resolutions, with promises to hit the gym every day and guilt-laden declarations to lay off alcohol for the month and have a “Dry January”.

Haibo, January nogal. Everyone knows that January is the longest, hardest month of all, so the notion of a “dry” January might seem extreme to some. But no one can deny that the sober-curious movement is gaining traction and what people want is to explore this curiosity without the pressure to commit.

That’s why Savanna Cider is shaking things up with #TryJanuary — a fresh, playful take on “Dry January”. Because let’s be real: resolutions are absolute, human nature is not.