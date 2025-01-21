Lifestyle

Trump inauguration: South Africans in the US speak out on hopes, fears

21 January 2025 - 11:09
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
Busie Matsiko, president of the New York-Africa Chamber of Commerce, at South African-US collaborative restaurant Mr. Bao in New York.
Image: Jen Su

While Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US on Monday, South Africans in the US have expressed hope and fear over the new administration and what lies ahead.

South African Chamber of Commerce in the USA (Saccusa) president Neil Diamond accompanied South African ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool to the inauguration at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.

“Saccusa recognises the importance of strong diplomatic and economic ties between South Africa and the US,” said Diamond to TimesLIVE. “The Trump administration’s approach to Africa and bilateral engagements will be assessed to identify opportunities and challenges for South African businesses.

“We know Trump has historically had a ‘US-first’ approach, or a ‘US-centric’ approach, and we have some concerns as to how that would play out in the geopolitical relationship with South Africa, as well as South Africa's relationships with other global players.”

However, Diamond voiced several challenges. “Some of the key concerns include Trump’s historical approach towards Africa, and view of Africa, more specifically, South Africa — and our role in Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), as well as the Brics bloc's economic policy. Any new administration brings opportunities and challenges for South Africans living in the US.”

Challenges include immigration and visas. “First are the immigration policies. While there's optimism surrounding the H-1B visas, any restrictive changes to other visa categories, for example, the H-2A programme that brings 10,000 temporary agricultural workers over each year, green card processes, visa delays or family-based migration could affect South Africans aspiring to live and work in the US. 

South African Chamber of Commerce USA board member Hein April; SA ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool; and Neil Diamond, president of Saccusa. Rasool and Diamond attended the Inauguration in Washington DC.
Image: Supplied/SACCUSA

South African Ross Franks has lived in the Chicago area of the US for more than three years, where he is in a leadership development programme at a major tech firm. “I feel that Trump, and specifically his alliance with Elon Musk, has clearly indicated support of professionals working and living in the US,” said Franks.

“Trump has also said on a podcast with tech professionals and other venture capitalists in which he said he believes people studying in the US should be granted easier means to work and stay in the US after graduating from certain US programmes, either through green cards or other pathways. I’m hopeful the new administration will potentially simplify or reform the outdated pathways for professionals to work in the US, possibly with a path to citizenship.”

Busie Matsiko, who has lived in the US for 24 years, is president of the New York—Africa Chamber of Commerce. “I feel each side should be open-minded, show compassion and respect — and the inauguration coincided with Martin Luther King Jr Day which brings reflection. We shouldn’t forget the past and history but at the same time we should keep an open mind and time will tell.

“I’m a Christian who believes in fairness,” she added. “I think we should allow Trump the opportunity to make good on his promises. I hope God will soften his heart and I’m praying and hoping policies in future will benefit our children.” 

Thabile Rampa, better known as amapiano DJ Tab iill, has been living in New York City for the past three years. “My hope for the new administration is if they do mass deportation it would be to target the criminally illegal. After seeing crime go down, the police will stop stereotyping and approaching people with extreme prejudice.

“My fears are that discrimination against international members of the community will escalate, especially towards Africans. When people find out that not only are you not African-American, but you’re African — you’re then put in a ‘lower’ category of human beings and it’s hard to get your due diligence on justice.”

Diamond added: “We are concerned about some of the anti-immigrant rhetoric displayed but we will work hard to ensure South African voices are included in bilateral discussions and US-Africa initiatives.

“With the arrival of Rasool, we're already seeing the inclusivity of those approaches. Saccusa remains committed to supporting the South African business and professional community in the US by proactively addressing these challenges and identifying opportunities for growth and collaboration.”

Amapiano DJ Tab iill, aka Thabile Rampa,has been living in New York City for the past three years.
Image: Supplied
South African Ross Franks is based in the Chicago area where he received his MBA and is a senior manager in finance.
Image: Supplied

TimesLIVE

