CREDITS
@Gertjohancoetzee
@Disneyafrica
Hair: wigs by Mayne Hair extension brand (@mayne__international)
Hair: By Armon (@by_armon)
Makeup: Mac cosmetics (@Maccosmeticsafrica)
Assistant: Anathi Joy (@joys_of_anati) (@ssyress)
Photographer: Hannes Danzfuss (danzfussphotography)
Shop online: shopgert.com
Designer Gert Johan Coetzee’s newest venture is a fun capsule clothing line with Disney
Gert x Disney is captured through the lens of photographer Hannes Danzfuss
Image: Hannes Danzfuss
Renowned South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee’s latest trick is a limited edition capsule collection with Disney launched in December. Now the designer is captivating his clientele with a photo shoot showcasing the collection.
The photo shoot unfolded in the windows of the Graham Contemporary gallery in Hyde Park Corner shopping centre. The installation was a visual feast, with models transformed into figures from a dream, wearing pieces from the collection. Each garment radiated the whimsical charm that Disney is celebrated for, blending fantasy with new age pizzaz.
The gallery's striking artwork served as an interesting backdrop, amplifying the amusing atmosphere as the models struck poses capturing the essence of some of the much-loved Disney characters. Every click of the camera and the images of Disney characters captured in the collection brought a sense of childlike nostalgia.
The playful colours, intricate designs and bold silhouettes of the collection synchronised with the gallery's vibrant energy, bringing about a successful shoot.
CREDITS
@Gertjohancoetzee
@Disneyafrica
Hair: wigs by Mayne Hair extension brand (@mayne__international)
Hair: By Armon (@by_armon)
Makeup: Mac cosmetics (@Maccosmeticsafrica)
Assistant: Anathi Joy (@joys_of_anati) (@ssyress)
Photographer: Hannes Danzfuss (danzfussphotography)
Shop online: shopgert.com
