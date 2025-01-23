This first Spotlight episode for 2025 has something for everyone, including a Robbie Williams biopic, a new movie in the beloved Looney Tunes franchise and Earth’s tiny heroes in the second season of A Real Bug’s Life.
SPOTLIGHT | Catch Robbie Williams on the big screen, a new Looney Toons offering and the camera focussing on real bugs
This first Spotlight episode for 2025 has something for everyone, including a Robbie Williams biopic, a new movie in the beloved Looney Tunes franchise and Earth’s tiny heroes in the second season of A Real Bug’s Life.
Better Man is an electrifying journey about the artist who brought us hits including Angels and Let Me Entertain You. The cinematic musical biopic looks at the life and times of one of the most celebrated British pop singers, Robbie Williams. It is a creative take on his meteoric rise, dramatic fall and resurgence in time for his world tour in South Africa. It is directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) and co-stars Jonno Davies, Damon Herriman and more. Look out for the interview segment with Williams in this week’s episode. Now on at cinemas.
Looney Tunes is back on the big screen with the return of the dynamic duo of Porky Pig and Daffy Duck in the comedy adventure The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. This time they must deal with an evil alien threatening planet Earth, with all sorts of absurdities and hilarious antics along the way. Directed by Peter Browngardt, known for the Looney Tunes Cartoons.
Inspired by the beloved animated film A Bug's Life, National Geographic is streaming the second season of A Real Bug's Life featuring tiny heroes with huge drama in the micro bug world where the miniature creatures rely on superpowers to survive every day. The thrilling new season on Disney+ offers much to learn and explore, and is again narrated by Awkwafina. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interview with producer Bill Markham this week.
