In an exciting milestone for South African cinema, The Last Ranger, a short film directed by Cindy Lee, has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2025 Academy Awards.
The film, which tackles the critical issues of rhino poaching and conservation efforts in South Africa, has earned widespread praise for its gripping storytelling and poignant message.
The 97th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Thursday after a brief delay due to the fires in Los Angeles.
The nominations announcement was co-hosted by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang, who presented the shortlisted films in a live broadcast from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
Alongside The Last Ranger, other films that made the final nominations list include A Lien, Anuja, I’m Not a Robot and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.
The Last Ranger is a compelling exploration of the fight against rhino poaching in South Africa.
It centres on the characters Litha, a young girl played by Liyabona Mroqoza, and Khuselwa, the last remaining ranger portrayed by Avumile Qongqo.
Together they embark on a journey through a game reserve, where they are ambushed by poachers. The story unfolds into a battle to protect rhinos and a chilling revelation of a devastating secret.
SA short film ‘The Last Ranger’ nominated for an Oscar
Image: Kindred Films/Instagram
In an exciting milestone for South African cinema, The Last Ranger, a short film directed by Cindy Lee, has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2025 Academy Awards.
The film, which tackles the critical issues of rhino poaching and conservation efforts in South Africa, has earned widespread praise for its gripping storytelling and poignant message.
The 97th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Thursday after a brief delay due to the fires in Los Angeles.
The nominations announcement was co-hosted by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang, who presented the shortlisted films in a live broadcast from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
Alongside The Last Ranger, other films that made the final nominations list include A Lien, Anuja, I’m Not a Robot and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.
The Last Ranger is a compelling exploration of the fight against rhino poaching in South Africa.
It centres on the characters Litha, a young girl played by Liyabona Mroqoza, and Khuselwa, the last remaining ranger portrayed by Avumile Qongqo.
Together they embark on a journey through a game reserve, where they are ambushed by poachers. The story unfolds into a battle to protect rhinos and a chilling revelation of a devastating secret.
Since its release, The Last Ranger has received many accolades, including Best Narrative Short Film at the Pan African Film Festival, San Diego International Film Fest and Cordillera Film Festival.
Produced by Six Feet Films and supported by Anele Mdoda, The Last Ranger has captured the attention of audiences and critics for its emotional depth and timely exploration of an ongoing environmental crisis.
A press release highlighted the film's dedication to raising awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation in South Africa.
In a description of the film, the filmmakers said: “The film tells a captivating story about rhino poaching and the conservation efforts taking place in South Africa. It follows a young Litha, who is taken on a wondrous journey through a game reserve by the last remaining ranger, Khuselwa. Their journey takes a tragic and unexpected turn when they are ambushed by poachers, leading to a battle to protect the rhinos and ultimately uncovering a devastating secret.”
The winners of the 97th Academy Awards will be revealed during the ceremony on March 2 hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Trevor Noah will host Grammys for fifth consecutive year — not everyone is thrilled
Relebogile Mabotja makes history as executive producer of Showmax’s first live-streamed concert with Grammy-winning Tyla
PICS | A glimpse into Thuso Mbedu’s Golden Globe Awards experience
'Incredibly grateful': Rachel Kolisi gets nod at 2024 Sport Industry Awards
Journalists' guild names judges for 2025 SA Car of the Year awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos